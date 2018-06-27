Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Result of AGM

13:42 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 11:00 a.m. (UK) today at Canaccord Genuity, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR, United Kingdom.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes against

Votes abstained/withheld

Mr. Roger Davey

Carried

111,668,224

(98.7%)

1,519,663

NIL

Mr. Alberto Lavandeira

Carried

113,187,827

(100%)

60

NIL

Mr. Damon Barber

Carried

111,652,988

(98.6%)

1,534,899

NIL

Dr. Hussein Barma

Carried

80,847,012

(98.2%)

1,519,663

30,821,212

Mr. Jesus Fernandez

Carried

112,292,799

(99.2%)

894,544

544

Mr. Jonathan Lamb

Carried

113,172,047

(100%)

15,296

544

Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu

Carried

113,172,047

(100%)

15,296

544

Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez

Carried

113,187,827

(100%)

60

NIL

Mr. Stephen Scott

Carried

80,831,776

(98.1%)

1,534,899

30,821,212

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Charles Chichester / James Ash / James Browne

+44 20 7680 6550

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider

+44 20 7236 1010


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)

To follow Atalaya Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap