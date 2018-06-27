Result of AGM

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 11:00 a.m. (UK) today at Canaccord Genuity, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR, United Kingdom.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes against Votes abstained/withheld Mr. Roger Davey Carried 111,668,224 (98.7%) 1,519,663 NIL Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried 113,187,827 (100%) 60 NIL Mr. Damon Barber Carried 111,652,988 (98.6%) 1,534,899 NIL Dr. Hussein Barma Carried 80,847,012 (98.2%) 1,519,663 30,821,212 Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried 112,292,799 (99.2%) 894,544 544 Mr. Jonathan Lamb Carried 113,172,047 (100%) 15,296 544 Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried 113,172,047 (100%) 15,296 544 Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez Carried 113,187,827 (100%) 60 NIL Mr. Stephen Scott Carried 80,831,776 (98.1%) 1,534,899 30,821,212

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Charles Chichester / James Ash / James Browne +44 20 7680 6550 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider +44 20 7236 1010



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Atalaya Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire