Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL; NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") announces the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,671,972 representing 34.63% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares. The six nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by a show of hands with proxy votes as follows:
Nominee
For
Percent
Against
Percent
Abstained
Leigh Wilson
3,171,004
86.40
499,067
13.60
1,901
Steve Curtis
3,170,404
86.38
499,767
13.62
1,801
Mark Learmonth
3,119,993
85.01
549,978
14.99
2,001
John Kelly
3,171,183
86.41
498,888
13.59
1,901
Johan Holtzhausen
3,171,014
86.40
499,057
13.60
1,901
John McGloin
3,169,183
86.35
500,888
13.65
1,901
Further resolutions were passed at the AGM so that:
Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;
Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee;
all unallocated awards (including options, right or other entitlements) to acquire securities of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan were approved and authorized.
