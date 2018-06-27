Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL; NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) Results of Annual General Meeting

13:58 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") announces the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,671,972 representing 34.63% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares. The six nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by a show of hands with proxy votes as follows:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained
Leigh Wilson 3,171,004 86.40 499,067 13.60 1,901
Steve Curtis 3,170,404 86.38 499,767 13.62 1,801
Mark Learmonth 3,119,993 85.01 549,978 14.99 2,001
John Kelly 3,171,183 86.41 498,888 13.59 1,901
Johan Holtzhausen 3,171,014 86.40 499,057 13.60 1,901
John McGloin 3,169,183 86.35 500,888 13.65 1,901

Further resolutions were passed at the AGM so that:

  • Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;

  • Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee;

  • all unallocated awards (including options, right or other entitlements) to acquire securities of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan were approved and authorized.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden
 Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

