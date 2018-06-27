Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting
27.06.2018 | GlobeNewswire
ST HELIER, Jersey, June 27, 2018 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") announces the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,671,972 representing 34.63% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares. The six nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by a show of hands with proxy votes as follows:
|Nominee
|For
|Percent
|Against
|Percent
|Abstained
|Leigh Wilson
|3,171,004
|86.40
|499,067
|13.60
|1,901
|Steve Curtis
|3,170,404
|86.38
|499,767
|13.62
|1,801
|Mark Learmonth
|3,119,993
|85.01
|549,978
|14.99
|2,001
|John Kelly
|3,171,183
|86.41
|498,888
|13.59
|1,901
|Johan Holtzhausen
|3,171,014
|86.40
|499,057
|13.60
|1,901
|John McGloin
|3,169,183
|86.35
|500,888
|13.65
|1,901
Further resolutions were passed at the AGM so that:
- Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;
- Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee;
- all unallocated awards (including options, right or other entitlements) to acquire securities of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan were approved and authorized.
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204