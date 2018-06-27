Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 27, 2018 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") announces the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,671,972 representing 34.63% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares. The six nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by a show of hands with proxy votes as follows:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained Leigh Wilson 3,171,004 86.40 499,067 13.60 1,901 Steve Curtis 3,170,404 86.38 499,767 13.62 1,801 Mark Learmonth 3,119,993 85.01 549,978 14.99 2,001 John Kelly 3,171,183 86.41 498,888 13.59 1,901 Johan Holtzhausen 3,171,014 86.40 499,057 13.60 1,901 John McGloin 3,169,183 86.35 500,888 13.65 1,901

Further resolutions were passed at the AGM so that:

Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;





Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee;





all unallocated awards (including options, right or other entitlements) to acquire securities of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan were approved and authorized.

