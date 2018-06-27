Group Eleven Commences Trading on OTCQB

Vancouver, Canada / June 27, 2018 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG, FRA: 3GE and OTC: GRLVF) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares have been approved to commence trading as of today's date on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "GRLVF". The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"Listing on the OTCQB is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience" said Bart Jaworski, CEO. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will help us increase our international visibility, as well as enhance liquidity by providing an alternative platform to trade Group Eleven shares, particularly for our current and future U.S. investors."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency and the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The Company has also initiated the process to obtain DTC eligibility with the Depository Trust Company. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly trading companies.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG, FRA: 3GE and OTC: GRLVF) is focused on zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package (99 prospecting licenses totaling 3,200 square kilometres) allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological thinking and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. Key projects include Ballinalack (with Joint Venture partner Nonfemet), Stonepark (with Joint Venture partner Connemara Mining), Silvermines (100%) and Tralee (100%). The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

