Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 1, 2018 to holders of record as of July 13, 2018 for its common stock.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s website at “fcx.com.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005680/en/

Contact

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk, 602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media Contact:

Eric E. Kinneberg, 602-366-7994