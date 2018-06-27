Far Resources Completes Drill Program at its High Grade Hidden Lake Project and Confirms Spodumene Mineralised Pegmatite in Every Hole

Vancouver, BC (FSCwire) - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“Far Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a ten hole, 1,079 m drill program at its 1,849 hectare high-grade Hidden Lake Lithium Project near Yellowknife, NWT, with spodumene mineralised pegmatite intersected in every hole drilled.

The drill program targeted pegmatite with high-grade lithium assays in surface outcrop channel samples and assessed the widths and extent of the four target pegmatite dykes at depth. Recently collected channel samples defined significant lithium mineralization over substantial intervals for each of the four surveyed dykes, including a maximum value of 1.75% Li 2 O over 6.01 metres. Surface exposures of the pegmatite are laterally continuous for up to 800 m but are locally overlain by organic and inorganic soil so their total strike length is likely greater.

“This is the first program of drilling ever to be completed at this exciting project. The presence of spodumene at depth in every hole shows the potential for making a significant discovery at Hidden Lake,” commented Toby Mayo, CEO and President. “Furthermore, this round of exploration will have met the requirements for the first stage of our option on the property, taking our ownership to 60%.”

The property is located approximately 45 km east-northeast from Yellowknife and can be reached by the all-weather Ingraham Trail Highway (Highway 4), and/or by charter helicopter or float plane.

Drill Results

Ten drill holes were completed on pegmatite dykes HL-001 through HL-004 (see Figure 1). Drill hole specific information is provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1. Drill hole summary, Hidden Lake lithium project. DYKE DRILL HOLE UTM EAST UTM NORTH TOTAL LENGTH (m) PEGMATITE INTERCEPT (m) WIDTH (m) HL18-001 374935 6936971 109 43.83-54.86 11.03 HL18-002 375023 6937090 101.34 38.86-45.55 6.69 HL18-003 374893 6936899 108.94 38.75-49.87 11.12 HL18-004 373748 6936978 106.19 54.02-61.61 7.59 HL18-005 373361 6937389 108.82 47.35-50.00 2.65 HL18-006 373440 6937524 108.94 49.43-57.15 7.72 HL18-007 373407 6937465 109 43.82-49.80 5.98 HL18-008 373361 6937389 108.94 34.044-39.66 5.6 HL18-009 373364 6937097 109.2 42.50-51.18 8.68 HL18-010 373306 6937011 109 37.60-45.28 7.68



Figure 1. Summary of targets, Hidden Lake 2018 drill program, Yellowknife area, NWT.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

Spodumene-bearing pegmatite was intersected in each hole varying from 2.65 m to 11.12 m. The spodumene was present in drill core as <1 cm aggregates of anhedral ragged crystals to elongate subhedral laths that were up to 12 cm in core length. Their colour varied from light green to whitish green and occurred in association with potash feldspar, albite, quartz, lesser muscovite and rare tourmaline. Variable hematitic and potassic alteration was observed in some pegmatite drill core intersections. Host rocks to the pegmatites are quartz-biotite-cordierite aluminous metasediments.

Pegmatite intersections in the drill core have been sawn in half and one half of the sample collected for assay. A total of 197 core samples have been shipped to SGS Mineral Services (Vancouver) for lithium and multi-element analysis including over-range lithium. The samples will be digested with a sodium peroxide fusion followed by ICP-OES/MS analysis. Results are pending but will be reported when assays are received.

