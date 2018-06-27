Exploration Program Begins at Haldane Silver Project, Keno District, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ) (“Alianza” or the “Company”) reports that the 2018 field program for the Haldane Silver Property has commenced. The 8,579 hectare property is located 30 km north of Mayo, YT, in the historic Keno Hill Silver District. The mineralization and geological setting at Haldane bear a strong resemblance to the main Keno Hill deposits.



“The 2018 program at Haldane is largely focused on investigating the areas of the property that have not had the same level of exploration as the known showing areas such as the Mt. Haldane Vein System (MHVS),” stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza. “This program is important to determine whether MHVS structures continue further to the north and south and to identify potential new mineralized structures in under-explored areas.”

Haldane Silver Property

The 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT in the western portion of the Keno Hill Silver District where companies such as Alexco Resource Corp. and Metallic Minerals Corp. are currently exploring. Notably, the access road to Victoria Gold Corp.’s Eagle Gold Mine crosses the northern portion of the property, Mineralization in the district consists of structurally-controlled, silver-bearing veins. Silver production began in the Keno district in 1913, with over 200 million ounces of silver produced through 1989. Production statistics from the Yukon government Minfile (2003) state that 4.87 million tonnes were mined at an average grade of 1,389 g/t silver, 5.62% lead and 3.14% zinc in that time.

Mineralization at Haldane consists of galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite and pyrargyrite, with gangue of manganiferous siderite and quartz in veins, hosted within Keno Hill quartzite in proximity to the Robert Service Thrust. This mineralization and setting bears a strong resemblance to the main Keno Hill deposits.

The north-trending Mt. Haldane Vein System (MHVS) is the main target area on the property, where initial exploration dates back to 1918. Early workers hand sorted ore from underground workings at the Middlecoff Zone in 1918-19, recovering a reported 24.7 tonnes of ore averaging 3,102 g/t silver and 59% lead. Later work at the Johnson Zone recovered 2.1 tonnes of ore averaging 4,602 g/t silver and 57.9% lead in 1927. Little work was done on the property until the 1960s when trenching and further underground development and drilling was conducted. Recent work, including prospecting, mapping, soil geochemistry and limited diamond drilling, has shown that the MHVS veins show excellent potential for strike extension. Additional showings up to three kilometres east of the MHVS shows the potential for other mineralized structures on the property. Maps and figures for the Haldane property can be found on the Company’s website www.alianzaminerals.com under the Properties section.

2018 Proposed Exploration Program

Alianza’s proposed program for the 2018 field season, to be carried out by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd, includes mapping, prospecting and soil sampling north, northwest and south of the MHVS in order to identify new vein structures and strike extension of known structures. Additional work, including trenching, will investigate specific targets generated from this program as well as existing targets in areas accessible by road or trails.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza increases the chances of success in mineral exploration by using the Prospect Generator business model, focusing on gold and copper exploration in Latin America and Nevada.

The Company has 45 million shares issued and outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:ANZ). Mr. Murray Jones, MSc, P.Geo., of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jones supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

