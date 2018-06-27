GGX Gold Intersects 8.71 g/t Gold, 114 g/t Silver and 67.8 g/t Tellurium - Over 0.86 meters, Gold Drop Property

Vancouver - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the “Company” or “GGX”) is pleased to announce drill core analytical results from this winter’s Phase III diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop Property, located near Greenwood, BC. Analytical results have been received for drill holes DDCOD18-7 to DDCOD18-16, targeting the COD vein and DDEVE18-1 to DDEVE18-4 targeting the Everest vein, both within the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. Highlights include 8.71 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver and 67.8 g/t tellurium over 0.86 meter core length in DDCOD18-11 and 7.53 g/t gold, 70.9 g/t silver and 45.1 g/t tellurium over 0.76 meter core length in DDCOD18-7 at the COD Vein. The best COD Vein intercept to date from the 2018 drill program is 14.6 g/t gold, 150 g/t silver and 102 g/t tellurium over 2.1 meter core length in DDCOD-18-3 (News Release of May 29, 2018).

The ongoing diamond drill program is designed to test and further define the COD Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. Trenching during 2017 has exposed the northeast – southwest striking COD Vein for over 160 meter strike length. Drilling is also testing the Everest Vein in the area of a 2017 trench, located approximately 600 meters southwest of the COD Vein. Chip samples collected in 2017 across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 g/t gold and 377 g/t silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 g/t gold and 630 g/t silver (News Release of August 21, 2017). During 2017 forty meters of trenching was completed on the newly discovered Everest gold bearing quartz vein.

The analytical results reported in this News Release are highlights from holes 7 through 16 of the 2018 drilling program on the COD Vein, and holes 1 through 4 on the Everest Vein. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths (meters) are reported. The gold and silver analyses are reported in grams per tonne (g/t). The intervals listed in the following table are from the gold and silver bearing vein and / or adjacent low grade mineralized host rock.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (g/t) COD18-7 24.97 26.21 1.24 1.14 11.2 8.37 COD18-7 26.21 26.97 0.76 7.53 70.9 45.1 COD18-8 26.71 27.35 0.64 1.78 15.1 11 COD18-8 27.35 28.25 0.9 0.23 2.47 2.32 COD18-8 28.25 29.06 0.81 1.3 7.02 4.87 COD18-9 31.42 32.41 0.99 2.48 19.15 14.15 COD18-11 42.7 43.56 0.86 8.71 114 67.8 COD18-12 65.84 66.42 0.58 1.23 7.89 5.93 COD18-14 17.9 18.71 0.81 0.86 7.12 5.19 COD18-14 18.71 19.4 0.69 5.54 47.1 34.1 COD18-15 12.85 13.87 1.02 1.18 12.05 8.08 COD18-15 25.85 26.75 0.9 5.89 77.6 60.3 COD18-16 32.2 32.61 0.41 3.13 18.9 14.35 COD18-16 32.61 33.1 0.49 1.89 19.55 18.45 COD18-16 36.43 37.2 0.77 0.92 5.34 5.34 EVE18-2 20.9 21.4 0.5 2.04 18.85 14.05 EVE18-2 21.4 22.2 0.8 0.84 7.31 5.66 EVE18-2 22.2 23 0.8 1.3 11.25 8.64 EVE18-3 43.82 44.6 0.78 1 9.64 6.24

The most significant gold mineralization is found in the COD Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein (including 26.21-26.97 meters in DDCOD18-7, 42.70-43.56 meters in DDCOD18-11, 18.71-19.40 meters in DDCOD18-14, and 25.85-26.75 meters in DDCOD18-15). The vein is mineralized with pyrite and trace chalcopyrite and telluride minerals. Surrounding alteration is a magnetite destructive silicification and chlorite alteration. Strong fine disseminated pyrite is often found in these alteration zones. Significant gold mineralization occurs locally in the altered host rock such as 12.85-13.87 meters in DDCOD18-15 and 21.4-23.0 meters in Everest hole DDEVI18-2 (adjacent to the gold bearing vein at 20.9-21.4 meters).

Hole ID Dip Azimuth Depth (m) COD18-7 52 354 47.55 COD18-8 65 354 62.79 COD18-9 75 354 93.27 COD18-10 55 338 71.34 COD18-11 45 280 65.84 COD18-12 55 291 87.17 COD18-13 45 261 68.89 COD18-14 45 351 41.45 COD18-15 55 351 50.6 COD18-16 65 351 50.6 EVE18-1 50 85 47.85 EVE18-2 45 68 47.85 EVE18-3 55 68 66.14 EVE18-4 46 45 56.39

Observed core vein contact angles indicate the COD vein is sub-vertical being structurally controlled by the host rock. The predominant host rock for the COD vein is a massive and competent medium grain granodiorite of the Antsey Pluton. Faulting does occur however the general north south trend of the vein is predictable.

Drill core is being geologically logged and sampled at the Greenwood facility. Drill core is sawn in half with half core samples submitted for analysis and remaining half core stored in a secure location. Core samples were delivered to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver to be analyzed for gold by Fire Assay – AA. The samples are also being analyzed for 48 Elements by Four Acid and ICP-AES / ICP-MS. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

