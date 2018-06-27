Aura Silver Announces CEO Leadership Change

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - Aura Silver Resources (TSXV: AUU) ("Aura Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert Johansing has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective June 25, 2018, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. As previously announced, Mr. Johansing was appointed as a director of the Company on May 23, 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Johansing to provide leadership of a strategic reorganization of the Company focusing on the identification and evaluation of new exploration projects for addition to the Company's existing portfolio. Mr. Johansing also has extensive knowledge of the Company's Taviche, Mexico project where he acted as lead exploration geologist and country manager during the period from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Johansing will focus on securing a joint venture partner for the Taviche project with an objective of resuming aggressive exploration programs to follow up on significant past drilling success.

Robert Johansing has over 40 years of experience as a mining and mineral exploration geologist. His career began in Colorado in 1976 where he worked as Senior Mine Geologist for the Sherman Mine (silver; Day Mines) and ASARCO Exploration in Leadville, Colorado. Following the completion of his M.Sc. in Economic Geology at Colorado State University, he worked as an exploration consultant out of Leadville, Colorado until 1992. From 1990 to 1993, he consulted for Kennecott Corp. in Central Colorado and Northern Mexico with a focus on the exploration of Carbonate-Hosted Massive Sulfide Deposits (CHMSD). In 1993, he joined Mirage Resource Corp. in the start-up of the El Dorado project (epithermal gold) in El Salvador and worked as Project Manager until 2002. From 2002 to 2015, Rob worked as a consultant in exploration and mining projects in Central and South America. This period included the identification of several high-quality precious-metal projects, the development and sale of an exploration project portfolio, project/corporate management and applied research. He remains involved in projects throughout Latin America and the U.S.

With the appointment of Robert Johansing, Robert Boaz has ceased to be President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Bob's past service to the Company is appreciated by the Board of Directors and the Board thanks him for all his efforts. Mr. Boaz remains a director of the Company.

About Aura Silver

Aura Silver is a TSX Venture listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in Canada (45.7% interest in the Greyhound project under operation by our partner, Agnico Eagle) and in Oaxaca, Mexico (100% owned Taviche project). Aura Silver has 137,450,558 common shares outstanding.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Robert Johansing, President and CEO at (805) 455-4775 or by e-mail at rjohansing@gmail.com. Aura Silver's web site is located at www.aurasilver.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, the private placement financing activities of the Company, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aura Silver does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

