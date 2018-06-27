Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Corporate Update for Kenbridge and Alexo Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposits, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN, FSE: A2DPCM) (“Tartisan”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit works in progress.

MineMap Pty Ltd. of Perth, Australia, (“MineMap”) is working on the updated resource calculation for the Kenbridge Deposit. This assignment has three aspects:

First, to understand the nickel and copper endowment for the Kenbridge Deposit without regard for financial or geoscientific cutoffs, and which includes a volumetric analysis of metals distribution on five metre intervals from the top to the bottom of the deposit. Tartisan will use this information to provide reference values for the intensity of geophysical responses in the Induced Polarization survey planned for the Kenbridge Deposit to be carried out later in 2018. These reference values will then be used to potentially quantify geophysical results on the rest of the Kenbridge Property so as to accelerate target definition for eventual drilling.

Second, MineMap is preparing a NI 43-101 compliant resource calculation using the same grade cutoffs as the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Kenbridge Deposit filed by Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd., the predecessor to Tartisan Nickel Corp. MineMap is also refining the distribution of solids (discrete areas of nickel-copper mineralization) within the block model so to facilitate target selection for eventual deep drilling on the Kenbridge Deposit.

Third, MineMap is calculating the resources using an Inverse Distance Weighted algorithm given the structural setting of the Kenbridge Deposit and orientation of the solids. To check this, an Ordinary Kriging algorithm will be used given the Kenbridge Deposit as a separate entity with discrete lithological boundaries. These results will form the basis for an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report to be filed later this year.

Tartisan Nickel CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, “This analysis should allow us to rapidly increase the measured and indicated resources at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit by selectively drilling discrete inferred resource solids located right the way through the deposit.”

At the past-producing Alexo-Kelex Nickel-Copper Mine near Timmins, Ontario, reclamation works have been largely completed (see News Release June 11, 2018). The principal remaining task that complies with Closure Plan requirements is the removal of the Core Storage Facility to Tartisan-owned lands outside the boundaries of the Closure Plan. A key facet of this will be to isolate classic examples of the mineralization style at Alexo-Kelex so as to construct a lithological reference library for ongoing exploration in the area.

Mr. Appleby noted, “Once our technical team has dealt with the core, they will test surface geochemical methods over areas of defined mineralization outside the Alexo and Kelex pits as a means of rapidly evaluating other nickel-copper targets in the area.”

About Tartisan Nickel Corp

The Kenbridge Deposit hosts measured and indicated resources of 7.139MM tonnes of 0.62% nickel; 0.33% copper; and 0.016% cobalt; with inferred resources of 0.118 million tonnes of 1.38% nickel; 0.88% copper; and 0.003% cobalt. In total a contained nickel resource of 97.8 million pounds of nickel and 47 million pounds of copper has been defined in open pit and underground models by previous operators. The Kenbridge deposit is equipped with a 623m shaft and two levels and has never been mined. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike

In addition, Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns a 100% interest in the Alexo-Kelex nickel-copper-cobalt project near Timmins, Ontario, with historical production of 87,000 tonnes grading 3.06% nickel. Alexo-Kelex, once reclaimed, will be a key property in the Company’s Kambalda-type nickel exploration strategy in the Timmins-Iroquois Falls- Cochrane area of northern Ontario. Tartisan also owns a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Manganese Project some 9 km from the Santander Zinc Mine in Pasco Department, Peru; as well as a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, contiguous to Minera Buenaventura’s San Gabriel Project, near Arequipa, Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is also the largest shareholder of Eloro Resources Ltd., with 6 million shares and 3 million warrants at 40c, worth some $5.32 million as at the date of this News Release. Eloro Resources Ltd. is drilling the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located some 50km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine in north-central Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN, FSE A2DPCM). Currently, there are 98,623,550 shares outstanding (109,457,594 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (mark@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company’s website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

