Mountain Boy Appoints Roulston CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is pleased to announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Lawrence Roulston, currently a director of the company, as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the resignation of Mark T. Brown, who remains a director. Mr. Roulston, with many years of hands-on experience managing exploration companies, is well-suited to lead the company at this time.



Mr. Roulston commented: “Mountain Boy holds an extensive property position in a highly mineralized region. It took years to assemble that property position. I am fortunate to be able to build on those years of effort and I look forward to helping to demonstrate the value of the various Mountain Boy projects.”

The Board of Directors would also like to thank Mark Brown for his passion and service as CEO. The Board of Directors also appreciate Mr. Brown’s willingness to continue to share his wisdom and experience as a Board Director.



About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate, 35% the Red Cliff gold-silver project, on which drilling is presently underway, 100% of the high grade MB Silver project, and 100% of the BA and Surprise Creek VMS silver-base metal projects. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

