Detour Gold Provides Updated Life of Mine Plan and Reaffirms Commitment to Optimizing Detour Lake Operation

Detour Lake is a unique asset in a good jurisdiction with a long mine life and a large mineral reserve

LOM average annual gold production estimated at approximately 659,000 ounces

LOM pre-tax cash flows estimated at C$8.4 billion

After-tax NPV 5% of C$3.45 billion which equates to approximately C$19.70 per share

of C$3.45 billion which equates to approximately C$19.70 per share A new COO, updated mining plan, operational improvements and a renewed focus on execution, together with a strong balance sheet, solidify path to deliver value to shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") reports the details of its updated life of mine plan ("2018 LOM Plan") for its Detour Lake operation located in northeastern Ontario. The 2018 LOM Plan, in conjunction with a stronger leadership team dedicated to implementing several key operational improvement initiatives, represents an intensified commitment to optimize the Detour Lake operation.

"Detour Gold is moving forward on an achievable plan to create long-term value for all of our shareholders, with whom we have always maintained an open dialogue. Our Board has made important changes and is committed to making further changes, as necessary, to ensure Detour Lake becomes a consistently profitable operation," said Alex Morrison, Board Chairman. "With our new mine operating plan in place and a team led by our new Chief Operating Officer, Frazer Bourchier, to execute it, we are confident that we are on track to position the Company as a leading intermediate gold producer. Both management and the Board are highly focused on operational improvements. The impact of the changes we are making will not be evident immediately, but we intend to deliver consistent execution under Frazer's leadership."

Strategic Priority

The Board is committed to improving upon Detour Lake's past operational performance and has taken action to ensure it becomes a sustainable and consistently profitable mine. Bringing on experienced and qualified talent, including a new Chief Operating Officer ("COO") who has led an extensive evaluation and analysis of our operation that has resulted in this revision of our LOM plan, was a key element of our strategy. This revised plan has been his focus since joining Detour Gold in January 2018. Our Board of Directors, along with our Technical Committee chaired by Ed Dowling, is providing the active oversight necessary to ensure the Company meets expectations.

Given the strength of the Company's COO, and the time he and the rest of the management team need to devote their full attention to implementing operational improvements, the Board strongly believes that Michael Kenyon as Interim CEO, who has significant history with Detour Gold coupled with solid technical expertise, is the best solution in the near-term. In due course, the Board will complete an extensive CEO search to identify an appropriate individual to lead Detour Gold going forward.

The Company believes that the implementation of the 2018 LOM Plan, following the detailed six-month review undertaken by the new COO and his team, is the best value-maximizing alternative available to it today. The Board acknowledges that change in our industry takes time. If any bona fide strategic alternatives become available to the Company that compete with the value delivered by this standalone plan, the Board would pursue the best course of action to maximize shareholder value.

Detour Gold intends to file a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") by early fourth quarter of 2018. The Technical Report will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.detourgold.com).

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, June 28, at 9:00 AM E.T. to present the 2018 LOM plan. The accompanying presentation will be posted on the Company's website.

Highlights of the 2018 LOM Plan

The Company had previously disclosed preliminary information on the 2018 LOM Plan in its news release of April 26, 2018. The 2018 LOM Plan includes all production and costs at the Detour Lake mine site and does not include costs for corporate, exploration and interest.

All references to non-IFRS measures are denoted with the superscript "o" and are discussed at the end of this news release. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. US$ refers to United States dollars. Totals may not add due to rounding.

Proven and probable reserves of 16.0 million ounces of gold contained in 517 Mt grading 0.97 g/t over a mine life of approximately 23 years (as at December 31, 2017)

Average annual gold production of approximately 659,000 ounces over LOM at average total site costs o of US$843 per ounce sold

of US$843 per ounce sold For the period 2019-2023, average annual gold production of approximately 608,000 ounces at average total site costs o of US$983 per ounce sold

of US$983 per ounce sold Annual total material mined ramping up to 129 Mt by 2024

Annual plant throughput maintained at 23.0 Mt starting in 2021

Estimated LOM capital costs of $2.5 billion (excluding deferred stripping)

Estimated LOM pre-tax cash flows of $8.4 billion at US$1,300 per ounce and CAD/US exchange rate of 1.25

After-tax NPV 5% of $3.45 billion as at January 1, 2018

Frazer Bourchier, COO, commented: "This updated mine plan generates a more consistent near and mid-term gold production profile with a cost structure based, in part, on realized performance to date while allowing flexibility for future permitting requirements. All input assumptions consider recent performance, current operational maturity and future planned operational improvements. It is the most prudent and achievable mine development approach for the Detour Lake operation.

The Company will continue to target unit cost reductions over the next five years with increased productivity through improved operational efficiency. We are moving forward with the implementation of numerous plans around organizational structure, leadership, operational systems, enhanced procedures and selective additional capital. We are also assessing automation opportunities for additional upside not currently reflected in the 2018 LOM Plan. This new operational strategy should ensure the success of the Company and we are keen to report on our progress. Detour Lake is a unique asset with a long mine life, a large mineral reserve in a good jurisdiction."

Key Inputs in 2018 LOM Plan





2018 LOM Plan1

(2018-2040) Economic Assumptions



Gold price (US$/oz)

$1,300 Exchange rate (CAD$/US$)

1.25 Electricity ($/kWh)2

$0.035/$0.080 Diesel fuel ($/L)

$0.80 Income/mining tax rate (%)

25/10 Net smelter royalty (%)

2.0 Mine Parameters



Total mined (Mt)

2,141 Ore mined (Mt)

488 Strip ratio (waste:ore)

3.4 Ore milled (Mt)3

517 Average gold grade (g/t)

0.97 Estimated gold recovery (%)

92.8 Total recovered gold (M oz)

14.9 Mine life (years)

22.6 Average annual gold production (oz)

659,000





(1) Refer to the amended mineral reserve statement for Detour Lake operation at end of this news release. (2) Electricity costs at $0.035/kWh to end of 2024 (except $0.03/kWh for 2018) and $0.08/kWh for 2025+. (3) Includes LG Fines and ROM stockpiles at year-end 2017 processed over LOM.

Operating Plan

The 2018 LOM Plan successfully reduces the large annual variation in projected gold production under the prior plan. Specifically, the gold production profile is more consistent over the next 12 years at approximately 614,000 ounces per year and subsequently increases to approximately 725,000 ounces per year for the next 10 years.

The mine life of 22.6 years is based on the amended mineral reserves statement which is included at end of this news release. The mine production plan assumes the continued development of the Detour Lake pit, including successful attainment of required progressive permits, with the start-up of the West Detour pit in 2025 and the North pit in 2026. The majority of ore tonnes (88%) are sourced from the Detour Lake pit with the balance coming from the West Detour and North pits. Plant throughput capacity is maximized with the processing of LG Fines over the LOM (average grade of 0.59 g/t Au and representing less than 5% of total LOM mill feed).

The mining rate for the Detour Lake pit gradually ramps up from 107 Mt in 2018 to 129 Mt in 2024. During this period, the waste to ore strip ratio will vary annually from 3.5:1 to 6.6:1. The ultra-class haulage truck fleet is projected to increase from the current 34 to 39 CAT 795 trucks in 2022 while no increase is expected for the current two electric rope shovels (CAT 7495) and five hydraulic shovels (CAT 6060).

The mining phases have been subdivided into more contained geographic areas compared to the prior plan. The mining benches remain at approximately 120 metres in width and 12 metres in height with two access ramps for waste extraction servicing the upper portion of the pit. There is no change to the wall slope geometry and dilution assumptions. As reported on April 26, 2018, the Company has already started on the mine sequencing changes with a focus on the south wall development of the Detour Lake pit.

Production from the West Detour pit is scheduled from 2025 to 2036, starting at 8 Mt per year to a maximum mining rate of 31 Mt per year in 2028. It assumes a combination of small equipment (CAT 6030 excavators and CAT 777 haul trucks) and shared usage of the Detour Lake pit mining fleet. The Company plans to use the West Detour pit, once depleted, for tailings and/or waste rock deposition. Production from the North pit is scheduled from 2026 to 2030, using a contractor at a maximum mining rate of approximately 6 Mt per year.

The 2018 LOM Plan assumes a gradual ramp-up of the processing plant capacity, from 21.0 Mt in 2018 to 23.0 Mt starting in 2021. Overall gold recovery is expected to average 92.8% over the LOM plan.

Mine Production Plan Summary

Item 20181 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LOM

Total

2018-40 LOM

Average

2018-40 Total Mined (Mt) 107 115-120 123 126 126 126 2,141 95 Strip Ratio (waste:ore) 4.7 4.2 4.4 6.6 4.8 3.5 3.4 3.4 Tonnes Milled (Mt) 21.0 21.5-22.5 22.5 23.0 23.0 23.0 517 22.9 Head Grade (g/t Au) 0.99 0.88-0.92 0.88 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.97 0.97 Gold Recovery (%) 90.0-91.5 91.5 92.1 92.1 92.8 92.8 92.8 92.8 Gold Production (k oz) 595-635 570-605 587 620 626 623 14,884 659





(1) As per revised guidance provided on April 26, 2018. All numbers are approximate.

A detailed annual mine production plan is included at the end of this news release.

Site Operating and Capital Costs

Total site costso over the LOM are projected to average US$843 per ounce sold.

Note: The tables below show the estimated operating and capital costs starting at Year 2019 and provide the total and average over the LOM from Year 2018 to 2040 inclusive.

Operating and Capital Cost Summary



















Description Units 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LOM

Total

2018-40 LOM

Average

2018-40 Unit Costs

















Mining Unit Costs1,2 $/t mined 2.82 2.65 2.52 2.57 2.44 - 2.92

Processing Unit Costs1 $/t milled 9.48 9.06 8.37 8.19 8.15 - 9.25

G&A Unit Costs1,3 $/t milled 3.19 3.01 2.77 2.77 2.71 - 2.77 Site Operating Costs4 $ M 572 548 487 513 525 11,780 521

Site Capital5 $ M 224 158 135 100 88 2,519 111

Deferred Stripping $ M 48 59 131 77 0 1,097 49 Total Capital Costs $ M 272 217 266 177 88 3,616 160 Total Site Costs1,6 US$/oz sold 1,179 1,062 991 898 803 - 843





(1) Refer to the section on Non-IFRS Performance Measures at end of the news release. (2) Mining unit costs exclude planned component replacements (PCR) and capitalized maintenance and repair contract (MARC). These costs are included in capital costs. (3) Exclude costs related to agreements with Aboriginal communities. (4) Include all site costs including bullion delivery, refining and costs related to agreements with Aboriginal communities. Include adjustments for deferred stripping and stockpile movements. (5) Include closure costs. (6) Ounces sold = production X 97.95% (100% - 2% NSR – 0.05% refiners take).

Operating costs assumptions were derived from a combination of zero-based cost modeling with future anticipated productivities based on improvements from past and upcoming operating efficiencies. Approximately 75% of operating costs are Canadian dollar denominated. The most significant changes in unit costs from the prior LOM plan are:

9% increase in average mining unit costs o over the LOM mostly as a result of lower truck haulage efficiency and higher truck hours leading to higher diesel consumption and increased mobile equipment maintenance costs





over the LOM mostly as a result of lower truck haulage efficiency and higher truck hours leading to higher diesel consumption and increased mobile equipment maintenance costs 8% increase in average milling unit costs o over the LOM primarily related to higher anticipated key reagent consumption (cyanide, sulfur dioxide, and lead nitrate) and increased labour and maintenance costs





over the LOM primarily related to higher anticipated key reagent consumption (cyanide, sulfur dioxide, and lead nitrate) and increased labour and maintenance costs 16% increase in average G&A unit costso over the LOM mainly due to higher site infrastructure costs for water management and site services, inflationary impacts and increased personnel on site

Site capital costs over the LOM, excluding deferred stripping, are estimated at $2.5 billion. An additional $230 million was added from the prior LOM plan to reflect the following:

Tailings facility and water management: Higher contractor rates and dam design changes (impacting Cell 2) based on final geotechnical designs





Processing plant: Projects being implemented over the next three years to ensure plant operating time improvements, sustainable throughput, and health and safety enhancement projects





Mining: Some additional haul truck replacement, pit-related infrastructure, and added safety related technology and infrastructure





Closure Plan: Additional closure costs to achieve higher standards

Capital Expenditure Summary

Description Units 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LOM

Total

2018-40 LOM

Average

2018-40 Mining1 $ M 94 94 96 75 61 1,617 72 Process plant2 $ M 37 11 7 6 6 136 6 Tailings3 $ M 77 47 28 16 18 548 24 G&A and other4 $ M 16 6 3 2 3 68 3 Mine Closure $ M









149 7 Site Capital Costs $ M 224 158 135 100 88 2,519 111



Main components of capital over LOM include: (1) Replacement of truck fleet and ancillary gear and some shovels, component change outs, MARC, shop, and safety. (2) Conveyors, dust management, spares, corrosion, leach tanks, ball mill trunnions, screen replacements, and detox modifications. (3) Split approximately 15% Cell 1, 50% Cell 2 and 35% Cell 3. (4) G&A and other include capital for increasing camp capacity and quality, IT, supply chain and security systems.

Economic Analysis

The economic cash flow model, based on a long-term gold price of US$1,300/oz and a CAD/US exchange rate of 1.25, generates an after-tax net present value (NPV) at a 5% discount rate as at January 1, 2018 of $3.45 billion.

The economic analysis summary is presented below:

Description Units 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LOM

Total

2018-40 LOM

Average

2018-40 Revenue $ M 931 936 988 998 993 23,720 1,050 Operating Costs $ M 572 548 487 513 525 11,780 521 Total Capital Costs1 $ M 272 217 266 177 88 3,616 160 Pre-tax Cash Flows2 $ M 76 164 264 308 332 8,376 371 NPV5% (pre-tax) $ M - - - - - 4,233 - Tax3 $ M 3 5 8 7 6 1,795 79 NPV5% (after-tax) $ M - - - - - 3,448 -





(1) Includes deferred stripping and closure costs. (2) Includes adjustments for working capital movements. (3) Calculated on site cash flows only, without benefit for tax shield from corporate, exploration and interest costs.

The Detour Lake operation provides significant leverage to the gold price. The after-tax NPV 5% sensitivity analysis for the key metrics are shown below.

After-tax NPV 5% ($ B)











Exchange Rate

Description -10% LOM Plan +10% Gold Price (US$/oz) 1.20 1.25 1.30

Gold price 2.4 3.4 4.4

US$1,200/oz 2.4 2.7 3.0

Operating Cost 4.0 2.9

US$1,300/oz 3.1 3.4 3.8

Capital Expenditure 3.7 3.2

US$1,400/oz 3.9 4.2 4.5











Operational Improvement Strategy

The main operational improvement initiatives that are being implemented are set out below.

Focus Area Examples Expected Improvements Timeframes People & Organizational

Structure / Effectiveness • Depth and experience to leadership • Focus on efficiency and communications • Culture of change • Immediate impact • Sustained improvement within 12-18 months Benchmarking & Gap

Analysis • Plant review and re-capitalization • Mobile maintenance review • Operational benchmarking • Alignment of key value drivers • Gap analysis completed (plant and mobile fleet) • Capital injection progressing 2018-20 • Sustainable benefits expected within 12-36 months Systems Focus • Mine operating systems review • Contractor management • Mine/Mill interface • Reliability & planning centered systems • Improve stability of the operation and operational predictability (12-36 months) Automation & Data Analytics • Predictive maintenance • Tele-remote drills • Remote dozers • Semi-autonomous haul trucks • Allows for financial upside to 2018 LOM Plan

A number of these initiatives have already commenced in order to achieve increased confidence in execution success of the 2018 LOM Plan. These include, but are not limited to, a review, modification and strengthening of the site organizational structure. International recruitment firms have been engaged to assist with this ongoing process in addition to changes already made earlier in 2018.

Other initiatives include an operational gap analysis comprising various mine site reviews with external international professionals mostly focused on maintenance and processing plant activities. These audit findings will confirm the organizational review, the need for additional capital in various areas, and the effectiveness and shortcomings of the current mine operating systems.

The operating systems associated with the key value drivers for the mine operation remain an ongoing critical area of assessment. Some of the systems mapping and its assessment was completed recently. This will encompass increased training for, and improvements to, the current systems, and streamlining to a more fully integrated mine-wide operational system.

The purpose of the mine-wide capital review, which started in the first quarter of 2018 with the processing plant, is to understand options to rationalize the mobile fleet size and to increase the operating time (i.e. availability and utilization) of the mobile and fixed plant asset in a sustainable manner. This is an ongoing progressive process over the next two years.

In addition, automation, both in the medium and longer term, will include vastly improved data analytics with effective decision making and short interval controls. An upside not currently reflected in this LOM plan will be an investigative initiative into realizable robotics potential for haul trucks and production drills. The success of autonomous integration would provide further upside to the 2018 LOM Plan's metrics and financials.

Permitting

The 2018 LOM Plan adds permitting flexibility by providing the Company with additional time to progress the permits required for the West Detour project, specifically revolving around the North pit (2026) and impacts to Walter Lake in the western end of the Detour Lake pit (2028). The permitting time for the West Detour pit remains the same as the previous LOM plan at 2025.

The Company has obtained support from three of its four Aboriginal communities for the further development of the Detour Lake pit as well as the West Detour project. The Company continues to face challenges with the Moose Cree First Nation leadership but will continue its efforts to engage.

The Company intends to submit the Final Draft Environmental Study Report for the West Detour project with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry ("MNRF") by year-end. Once approval is received from MNRF, the Company will proceed with the required permit applications associated with the West Detour project.

Key Opportunities & Risks

Key opportunities not reflected in the 2018 LOM Plan include:

Optimization studies initiated for equipment, fleet automation and technology advancements

Reducing dilution from current assumptions

Further improvements in plant operating time, gold recovery and plant throughput

Potential to add mineral resources

Potential to convert mineral resources into mineral reserves

Obtaining key operational permits ahead of planned schedule

Advancing Zone 58N to development and production

Renewal of electricity contract post 2024 at lower rate than currently assumed

Remote mining tax application

Key risks to the LOM 2018 Plan include:

Further delays in obtaining various operating permits

Not achieving the 2018 LOM Plan assumptions including mining productivities and processing plant capital effectiveness

Adverse gold price and/or CAD/US exchange rate over a long-time period

Adverse mineralogy in ore feed

Amended Mineral Reserve Statement

Mineral reserves at December 31, 2017 (reported in February 2018) were slightly adjusted based on final pit designs for the 2018 LOM Plan and resulted in the addition of approximately 230,000 ounces of gold. There was no change to the gold price assumption of US$1,000 per ounce at a CAD/US exchange rate of 1.10 for estimating mineral reserves. Based on the expected throughput rates projected in the 2018 LOM plan, the mineral reserve life of the Detour Lake mine is approximately 22.6 years. The complete mineral reserve and resource statement can be found at the end of this news release.

Since 2014 to end of May 2018, the mineral resource block model has reconciled positively with approximately 2.8% additional ounces (4.4% more tonnes and 1.6% less grade). A recent external mineral resource audit completed in June 2018 by SRK confirmed the integrity of the Detour Lake mineral resource model.

Technical Information/Qualified Persons

A NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR and on the Company's website by early fourth quarter 2018.

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services, a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the Detour Lake operation (except for the North pit mineral resources) were prepared under the supervision of Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and the mineral resources for the North pit were prepared by Paul Daigle, P.Geo, of P. Daigle Consulting Services, both Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Detour Lake Operation - Mine production plan:

Year Ore

Mined

(Mt) Waste

Mined

(Mt) Strip Ratio

(waste:ore) Ore

Processed

(Mt) Head

Grade

g/t Gold

Recovery

% Gold

Production

koz 2018 ~107 ~4.7 ~21.0 ~0.99 90.0–91.5 595-635 2019 115-120 4.2 21.5-22.5 0.88-0.92 91.5 570-605 2020 22.9 100.1 4.4 22.5 0.88 92.1 587 2021 16.5 109.3 6.6 23.0 0.91 92.1 620 2022 21.7 103.8 4.8 23.0 0.91 92.8 626 2023 27.9 98.3 3.5 23.0 0.91 92.8 623 2024 26.4 102.4 3.9 23.0 0.89 92.8 610 2025 24.0 100.0 4.2 23.0 0.93 92.9 641 2026 17.1 110.8 6.5 23.0 0.90 92.8 621 2027 19.6 111.0 5.7 23.0 0.88 92.8 606 2028 20.5 110.3 5.4 23.0 0.90 92.8 617 2029 19.8 91.9 4.6 23.0 0.90 92.8 615 2030 21.8 96.1 4.4 23.0 0.94 92.9 648 2031 31.3 73.5 2.3 23.0 1.01 93.0 695 2032 35.8 48.1 1.3 23.0 1.01 93.0 693 2033 12.7 45.4 3.6 23.0 0.98 93.0 674 2034 16.3 40.6 2.5 23.0 0.96 92.9 662 2035 23.8 42.4 1.8 23.0 1.05 93.1 726 2036 30.9 32.2 1.0 23.0 1.13 93.2 778 2037 24.9 23.5 0.9 23.0 1.18 93.3 811 2038 21.3 20.2 0.9 23.0 1.25 93.4 860 2039 8.9 10.8 1.2 23.0 1.02 93.0 702 2040 3.0 0.1 0.0 13.9 0.65 92.2 268 Total 488 1,653 3.4 517 0.97 92.8 14,884 Average 21.6 73.1 3.4 22.9 - - 659

Mineral Reserves and Resources (Amended and effective December 31, 2017)

Mineral Reserves Tonnes

(millions) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Gold Ounces

(000's oz) Detour Lake Pit Proven 88.8 1.24 3,538

Probable 344.6 0.92 10,233

P&P 433.4 0.99 13,771 West Detour Project









West Detour Pit Proven 1.9 0.96 60

Probable 53.0 0.94 1,596











North Pit Probable 6.0 0.98 187

P&P 60.9 0.94 1,843 LG Fines Probable 22.6 0.59 431 Total P&P 516.9 0.97 16,044







Mineral Resources Tonnes

(millions) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Gold Ounces

(000's) Detour Lake Pit Measured 16.4 1.33 701

Indicated 65.5 0.99 2,092

M+I 81.9 1.06 2,793 West Detour Project









West Detour Pit Measured 0.3 0.93 9

Indicated 28.5 0.88 806











North Pit Indicated 2.1 0.93 64

M+I 31.0 0.88 878 Total M+I

112.9 1.01 3,671







Detour Lake Pit Inferred 33.1 0.79 842 West Detour Project









West Detour Pit Inferred 9.2 0.95 280

North Pit Inferred 0.1 0.85 2 Total Inferred 42.4 0.82 1,124

Notes: 1. The Company's amended mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates effective December 31, 2017 are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards") in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101"). Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reflect the Company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained. 2. Mineral reserves were estimated using a gold price of US$1,000/oz and mineral resources were estimated using a gold price of US$1,200/oz at a CAD/US exchange rate of 1.10. 3. Mineral reserves and resources were based on a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au. 4. LG Fines (sourced from material grading 0.40-0.50 g/t Au) classified as Measured and Indicated were reported as Probable mineral reserves and included in the mine plan. LG Fines, reported above, also included 1.7Mt averaging 0.45 g/t Au. 5. Further information, including key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate mineral resources and mineral reserves are described in the Technical Report on the Detour Lake operation, dated March 22, 2017. 6. Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained within an economic pit shell. 7. Totals may not add due to rounding.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources

These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of United States' securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. The CIM Definition Standards differ from the definitions in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Guide 7 ("SEC Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Under SEC Guide 7, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report mineral reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any mineral reserve or cash flow analysis to designate mineral reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in NI 43-101 and recognized by Canadian securities laws but are not defined terms under SEC Guide 7 or recognized under U.S. securities laws. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be upgraded to mineral reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever by upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Accordingly, these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal laws and the rules and regulations thereunder, including SEC Guide 7.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, and do not have demonstrated economic viability, but do have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Measured and indicated mineral resources are sufficiently well defined to allow geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed and permit the application of technical and economic parameters in assessing the economic viability of the resource. Inferred mineral resources are estimated on limited information not sufficient to verify geological and grade continuity or to allow technical and economic parameters to be applied. Inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them to enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that mineral resources of any category can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration.

Detour Gold's mineral reserve and mineral resource figures are estimates and Detour Gold can provide no assurances that the indicated levels of gold will be produced or that Detour Gold will receive the gold price assumed in determining its mineral reserves. Such estimates are expressions of judgment based on knowledge, mining experience, analysis of drilling results and industry practices. Valid estimates made at a given time may significantly change when new information becomes available. While the Company believes that these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are well established and the best estimates of Detour Gold's management, by their nature mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are imprecise and depend, to a certain extent, upon analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences which may ultimately prove unreliable. If the Company's mineral reserve or mineral reserve estimates are inaccurate or are reduced in the future, this could have an adverse impact on Detour Gold's future cash flows, earnings, results or operations and financial condition.

Detour Gold estimates the future mine life of the Detour Lake operation. Detour Gold can give no assurance that its mine life estimate will be achieved. Failure to achieve this estimate could have an adverse impact on Detour Gold's future cash flows, earnings, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this news release. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Total site costs and total site costs per ounce

Detour Gold reports total site costs and total site costs per ounce on a sales basis. Total site costs include operating costs such as mining, processing, site general and administration, bullion delivery, refining, agreements with Aboriginal communities and capital costs (including closure costs), net of silver sales. Total site costs include the costs associated with providing the royalty in kind ounces.

The Company calculates total site costs per ounce as the sum of total site costs (as described above) divided by gold ounces sold.

Unit costs:

Mining unit costs: calculated as mining costs divided by total tonnes mined (ore + waste).

Processing unit costs: calculated as processing costs (excluding bullion delivery and refining) divided by the total tonnes milled.

G&A unit costs: calculated as site G&A costs (excluding costs related to agreements with Aboriginal communities) divided by total tonnes milled.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied.

