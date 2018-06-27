Orla Mining Announces Voting Results from Its Annual Shareholder Meeting

Nominee Votes For % Withheld % Charles Jeannes 119,123,376 95.12 6,109,800 4.88 Richard Hall 119,123,376 95.12 6,109,800 4.88 Marc Prefontaine 118,808,376 94.87 6,424,800 5.13 Hans Smit 119,123,376 95.12 6,109,800 4.88 Jean Robitaille 119,123,376 95.12 6,109,800 4.88 George Albino 125,177,576 99.96 55,600 0.04 Tim Haldane 125,212,576 99.98 20,600 0.02 David Stephens 121,242,576 96.81 3,990,600 3.19

Vancouver, June 27, 2018 - Orla Ltd. (TSXV: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 24, 2018 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors and authorized the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; (2) the Company's existing Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"); (3) the adoption of the Company's new Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan"); and (4) the adoption of the Company's new Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan"). Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Against % Appointment of Auditors Carried 128,112,688 99.98 26,114 0.02 Re-approval of Option Plan Carried 114,539,692 91.46 10,693,484 8.54 Adoption of RSU Plan Carried 108,312,242 95.87 4,664,184 4.13 Adoption of DSU Plan Carried 108,312,242 95.87 4,664,184 4.13

As part of the Company's annual compensation review, the Board of Directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 1,641,504 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable for a period of five-years from the date of grant and will vest as follows: one-third on date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant and one-third on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The Options were granted pursuant to the Option Plan re-approved by the shareholders today.

In addition, the Board of Directors authorized the grant of an aggregate 348,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to senior management of the Company and an aggregate of 180,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to independent directors of the Company. The RSUs awarded will vest over a period of three years from the date of grant, a third on each anniversary date, and the DSUs will not vest until such time as the recipient independent Directors cease to be Directors of the Company. The RSUs and DSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's new RSU Plan and DSU Plan approved by the Company's shareholders today. Complete details regarding each of the Option Plan, RSU Plan and the DSU Plan are laid out in the Circular which is filed on SEDAR.

Camino Rojo is an advanced gold and silver project located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned and covers over 200,000 hectares. Access and infrastructure are excellent with a paved highway and powerline nearby. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Camino Rojo will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile by June 13, 2018. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema project in Panama, which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema's 14,800-hectare concession is close to infrastructure with easy access to site and strong community support. The Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

