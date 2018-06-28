Coro Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Mining Corp. (TSX:COP) (“Coro”, the “Company”) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes received by proxy and voted at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.



FOR WITHHELD Luis A. Tondo 505,525,814 2,911,251 Alan J. Stephens 456,745,224 51,691,841 Gordon J. Fretwell 455,372,792 53,064,273 Colin Kinley 455,663,992 52,773,073 Michael Haworth 454,410,429 54,026,636 Petra Decher 506,817,380 1,619,685

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion features of the US$12,000,000 secured convertible loan granted by Greenstone Resources II L.P. to Minera Coro Chile Limitada were approved by ordinary resolution of the Company’s disinterested shareholders, with 95.29% of the Company’s disinterested shareholders voting in favour.

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

