Coro Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Mining Corp. (TSX:COP) (“Coro”, the “Company”) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes received by proxy and voted at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.
FOR
WITHHELD
Luis A. Tondo
505,525,814
2,911,251
Alan J. Stephens
456,745,224
51,691,841
Gordon J. Fretwell
455,372,792
53,064,273
Colin Kinley
455,663,992
52,773,073
Michael Haworth
454,410,429
54,026,636
Petra Decher
506,817,380
1,619,685
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion features of the US$12,000,000 secured convertible loan granted by Greenstone Resources II L.P. to Minera Coro Chile Limitada were approved by ordinary resolution of the Company’s disinterested shareholders, with 95.29% of the Company’s disinterested shareholders voting in favour.
Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Luis Tondo, President & CEO
For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact: Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations +1 604 682 5546 x202 / +44 (0)7771 450 679 | nbias@coromining.com
