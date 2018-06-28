China Gold International Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) (the “Company” or “China Gold International Resources”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on June 27, 2018.

A total of 203,192,377 common shares, representing 51.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:

No. Resolutions Number of Votes 1. To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9); For Against Total 201,000,927 36,500 201,037,427 2. To elect as directors: For Withheld Total (i) Xin SONG; 183,370,319 17,667,300 201,037,619 (ii) Bing LIU; 183,471,135 17,566,484 201,037,619 (iii) Lianzhong SUN; 157,184,730 43,852,889 201,037,619 (iv) Liangyou JIANG; 183,473,970 17,563,649 201,037,619 (v) Ian HE; 188,563,770 12,473,849 201,037,619 (vi) Yunfei CHEN; 194,500,506 6,537,113 201,037,619 (vii) Gregory HALL; 193,954,029 7,083,590 201,037,619 (viii) John King BURNS; and 194,505,071 6,532,548 201,037,619 (ix)

Xiangdong JIANG; 183,371,019 17,666,600 201,037,619 3. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration; For Withheld Total 203,177,227 15,150 203,192,377 4. To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;

For Against Total 162,541,919 38,495,508 201,037,427 5. To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and For Against Total 200,980,921 56,506 201,037,427 6. To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company. For Against Total 162,577,303 38,460,124 201,037,427

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

