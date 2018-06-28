Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commences at Munarra Gully Targeting Cu-Au

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that RC drilling has commenced at the Munarra Gully Cu-Au Project ("Munarra Gully"). The Munarra Gully project is located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields.Large First Order Conductor- RC drilling to test a large (470m by 260m) first order conductor (plate) that lies 600m west of the White Rose Prospect.- Modelling of the plate has indicated the large conductor is consistent with the expected electro-magnetic response of disseminated to semi-massive chalcopyrite (copper).- Subsequent to drilling, Rumble intends to complete a downhole TEM survey to further aid in delineating potential mineralisation.White Rose Cu - Au Mineralisation (beneath open cuts)- RC drilling will test beneath two small open cuts targeting the strong copper - gold mineralisation associated with an ultramafic/mafic intrusion.White Rose Cu - Au Prospect (Munarra Gully Project)The White Rose Prospect is defined by significant copper-gold mineralisation hosted in an east-west striking ultramafic/mafic intrusion. Shallow historic RAB drilling has returned intercepts including:- 40m @ 0.66% Cu, 4.85 g/t Au from surface to end of hole.o inc. 8m @ 1.32% Cu, 22.75 g/t Au from 24m.- 20m @ 0.54% Cu, 1.52 g/t Au from surface to end of hole.Mineralisation occurs over a strike of 200m and is completely open. The owner has developed two small open cuts (down to 20m) which exposed a weathered (nontronite-talc saprolite) Cu-Au mineralised ultramafic/mafic intrusion at least 50m in width. The ultramafic unit is covered by alluvium and hardpan.Grab sampling completed by Rumble and others identified consistent copper, gold, nickel and cobalt in weathered ultramafic/mafic rocks exposed in the two small pits (currently being mined for gold). Results include:- An average of 0.68% Cu for all 33 samples collected (max Cu value 2.1%);- Au to 1.9 g/t;- Ni to 0.37%; and- Co to 0.11%.A recent ground MLTEM (Moving Loop Transient Electro Magnetic) survey conducted by Rumble (refer ASX announcement 7 May 2018) has defined a 470m by 260m plate with a conductive response of 650 Siemens which is consistent with disseminated to semi-massive chalcopyrite. Modelling of the conductor indicates the top of the plate is at approximately 120m depth. The plate lies 600m west along strike from the White Rose open cuts (see images 2 & 3 in link below).Proposed RC Drill Targets (see Images 2 & 3 in link below)The RC drilling programme will test both the large conductor and beneath the existing White Rose open cuts.White Rose Prospect - First Order Conductor Drill TargetRC drilling is planned to intercept the top third of the conductor. Subject to results, down-hole TEM will be completed to aid in delineating additional targets/mineralisation.White Rose Prospect Cu-Au Mineralised ZoneRC drilling is planned to test the primary zone below the two small open cuts at the main White Rose Prospect. Widespread copper and gold mineralisation in oxidised ultramafic/mafic has been exposed in two small open cuts. Previous RAB drilling was confined to shallow oxide (vertical depth of 32m).To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/71H1LK26





