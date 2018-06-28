Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) AusIMM Lithium Conference Presentation

07:44 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's latest presentation at AusIMM Lithium Conference.

Background

- Bynoe Pegmatite Field

- 15 km south of Darwin

- Historic Sn-Ta Production from 1886 until late 1990's

- Now re-cast as a Lithium District

- Current activity dominated by Core Exploration Ltd.

- NTGS Sn-Ta Studies

o Ahmad, 1995

o Frater, 2005

Project Advantages

- 100% holding in Unexplored Lithium district

o 100's of historically-known pegmatites

o Many un-recorded - low Ta/Sn t low Li

o New geochemical and geophysical targets

o Drilling hit rate for fertile pegmatites is >50%

- High grade >1.5% Li2O

- Simple coarse mineralogy & no petalite or lepidolite to date

o Almost exclusive Li deportment to Spodumene

o Minor amblygonite

o Simple liberation & concentrate processing

o DSO potential

- Infrastructure - nearness to road, port, grid power & stable workforce

o Logistics chain to China

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9RQ317KK



About Core Exploration Ltd:

Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.

The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.

An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.



Source:

Core Exploration Ltd.



Contact:

Core Exploration Ltd. Stephen Biggins, Managing Director T: +61-8-7324-2987 E: info@coreexploration.com.au WWW: www.coreexploration.com.au


