Tasca Completes Phase I Till and Soil Sampling Program on the Poplar Property

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TAC, FSE:3TA) is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of the 2018 summer work program on the Poplar Property, located on the all season maintained road southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

The till sampling program was directed at one of the key airborne geophysical targets areas identified throughout the 62,000 hectare property, the Alder target. Preliminary widely spaced till sampling in 2012 and 2013 located several anomalous values in the corridor from the Poplar deposit itself north toward the Alder target. A regular spaced 3 km by 5 km grid was completed over the area, resulting in the collection of 281 basal till samples.

Basal till sampling is an accepted exploration method for locating potential buried porphyry copper mineralization beneath glacial till, a common geological setting in British Colombia. In simple terms, elevated levels of either the metals associated with porphyry style mineralization or the indicator minerals associated with porphyry style mineralization can be traced back their source in basal tills by tracing the anomalous values back up-ice. Interested investors can read a good overview paper on the exploration technique at the following url: http://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2015/rncan-nrcan/M44-2014-2-eng.pdf.

The Phase I till samples have been sent to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility where they will be analyzed using the ME-MS41L procedure. Results will be reported once they have been received and reviewed by the Tasca Poplar technical team. Tasca anticipates the identification of potential drill targets based on the till results.

The Phase I 2018 campaign also focussed on the Copper Pond target, 10km southwest of the Poplar deposit. Five lines of conventional soil sampling were completed to test the areas east and west of the target, resulting in the collection of 98 samples. A 1995 percussion drill hole returned 0.18% Cu over 220 feet (67 metres) at Copper Pond and in addition, Copper Pond is one of the prominent airborne geophysical targets. Tasca cautions investors it has not verified the 1995 exploration data.

About the Poplar

The Poplar copper deposit hosts an historical indicated mineral resource of 131 million tonnes grading 0.31 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.39 grams per tonne silver and a historical inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes grading 0.27 per cent Cu, 0.005 per cent Mo, 0.07 g/t Au and 3.75 g/t Ag has been identified through the drilling of 147 historical holes.

These historical indicated and inferred resources were disclosed by Lions Gate Metals Inc. in its technical report dated March 30, 2012, prepared by Gary Giroux, PEng.

To determine the historical resource, a three-dimensional solid was constructed to constrain the mineralized area, using a 0.1-per-cent-copper-grade shell as a guide. Large internal waste zones were modelled as were some larger-post mineral dikes. Of the total database, 129 drill holes totalling 37,205 metres were within the mineralized zone and were used to estimate the resource. Drill holes were compared with the mineralized solid, and assays were tagged if inside. Copper, molybdenum, gold and silver assays within the mineralized solid were capped at 1.4 per cent Cu, 0.14 per cent Mo, 0.34 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag, respectively. Five-metre composites were formed and used for variography.

For this estimate and to aid with some preliminary planning, the blocks were reduced to five by five by 10 metres in dimension and were estimated for Cu, Mo, Au and Ag by ordinary kriging. The historical resource is classified as indicated and inferred based on each block’s proximity to data and the grade continuity. The historical indicated and historical inferred resource uses the categories set out in Section 1.2 of National Instrument 43-101.

Tasca will need to review and verify the historical drilling database and twin a number of the existing drill holes to bring the historical resources current. Investors are cautioned a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and therefore Tasca is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca’s geologist, who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”).

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Clive Massey”

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Tasca Resources Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Tasca Resources Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Tasca Resources Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

