Superior Gold Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 27, 2018, in Toronto. A total of 79,222,920 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 82.74% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Chris Bradbrook

77,392,525

100.00

0

0.00

Tamara Brown

77,242,525

99.81

150,000

0.19

Shaun Day

72,974,925

94.29

4,417,600

5.71

Rene Marion

77,392,525

100.00

0

0.00

Mark Wellings

74,224,925

95.91

3,167,600

4.09

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

KPMG LLP

78,709,670

100.00

0

0.00

Re-approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Omnibus Equity
Incentive Plan

68,756,989

88.84

8,635,536

11.16

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the  management information circular dated May 14, 2018, which can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.   

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-announces-voting-results-from-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300673715.html

SOURCE Superior Gold



Contact
Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: (647) 925-1295
Superior Gold Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.superior-gold.com


