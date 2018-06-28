Stans Energy Provides Legal Update on Uncitral Arbitration

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Stans Energy Corp. ("Stans" or the "Company") reports that the Arbitral Tribunal extended the deadlines for the filing of post-hearing briefs by the Parties. The two rounds of post-hearing briefs will conclude on August 17, 2018.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning into a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company is undertaking international arbitration litigation to protect the Company’s rights and recover damages estimated at over US$300,000,000, caused by the Republic.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin Boris Aryev Stans Energy Corp. Stans Energy Corp. Interim President & CEO COO rodney@stansenergy.com boris@stansenergy.com 647-426-1865 647-426-1865

