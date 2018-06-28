Argex Titanium Announces Annual Meeting Results

MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX: RGX) (the “Corporation” or “Argex”) is pleased to announce that the six nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 22, 2018 were elected as directors at Argex’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Montreal.

At the meeting, the six individuals named below were elected as directors of Argex, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % Mazen Alnaimi 57,281,541 96.49 2,085,417 3.51 Amir Dallala 57,374,990 96.64 1,991,968 3.36 Abderraouf Ghali 51,611,536 86.94 7,755,422 13.06 Mazen Haddad 57,371,630 96.64 1,995,328 3.36 Jean Martineau 56,107,381 94.51 3,259,577 5.49 Florian A. Rais 57,354,134 96.61 2,012,824 3.39

Jean Martineau was newly elected to Argex’s board of directors. Jean Martineau has been the CEO and President of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc., since its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October 2007. He has worked in the Canadian mining industry for more than 25 years as a director of junior exploration companies and as an investment broker. During the last 20 years, Mr. Martineau successfully led his staff based in Peru through multiple expansional phases of development and has acquired an in-depth knowledge in the management of natural resource companies. His expertise has been of prime importance in the development of the plant operations and of the mining development of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

At the annual meeting, Argex’s shareholders adopted resolutions to approve the following matters, as required by the Toronto Stock Exchange: (i) an extension of the maturity date of secured convertible notes issued by the Corporation in July 2016, (ii) an issuance by the Corporation of up to 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants to Mr. Mazen Alnaimi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, in payment of his annual compensation for the twelve-month period from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, (iii) an issuance by the Corporation of up to 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to Mr. Abderraouf Ghali, a director of the Corporation, in payment for services rendered to the Corporation, and (iv) an issuance by the Corporation of up to 13,250,000 common share purchase warrants to the directors of the Corporation in payment of directors’ fees.

Argex’s shareholders also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The corporate presentation delivered at the Annual meeting will be available on the company website shortly.

About Argex Titanium

Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high-grade titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) for use in high-quality paint, plastics, cosmetics and other TiO 2 applications. The Corporation’s unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO2, along with other valuable by-products. Argex’s process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO 2 production methods.

