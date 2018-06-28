Lydian Reports Recent Illegal Road Blockages Near Amulsar

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Lydian International Ltd. (TSX:LYD) (“Lydian” or the “Company”) announced intermittent road blockages near its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project that have impacted recent construction activities.



Following the change in the government of Armenia last month, demonstrations and road blockades have occurred sporadically throughout the country. These protests primarily targeted the mining sector, including the Amulsar project. During the past five weeks, access to Amulsar has been blocked for a total of 14 days.

In a public response to the protests in May and June 2018, the government reiterated its support for responsible and environmentally compliant mining in the country and asked protestors to unblock access roads to the Amulsar project and other mining companies. The government also declared its commitment to undertake environmental compliance audits of the mining industry. Lydian welcomes this initiative and has encouraged the government to audit the Amulsar project at its earliest convenience.

More recently, Prime Minister Pashinyan made a public appeal, instructing the protesters to discontinue the road blockages, recognizing they were intended to discredit the government and not directed at Lydian. Management is in consultation with local and national government officials to resolve this issue.

João Carrêlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lydian, stated, “We are encouraged by the Prime Minister’s responses and seek a prompt and permanent resolution. We continue our commitment to sustainable development and to the health and safety of our employees, communities, and the environment. We encourage open and transparent dialogue and will continue to foster respectful and productive relationships with all of our stakeholders.”

Lydian is in ongoing communication with the government and acknowledges the government’s commitment to the mining industry and the promotion of foreign investment in Armenia. Amulsar is an important economic contributor to the country of Armenia and to the livelihoods of our employees, contractors and host communities.

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer focusing on construction at its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project, located in south-central Armenia. Amulsar will be a large-scale, low-cost operation with production expected to commence in Q4 2018, with ramp-up continuing into 2019. Gold production is targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life, making Lydian one of the largest gold producers to emerge during 2018. Open pit mining and conventional heap leach processing contribute to excellent scale and economic potential. Estimated mineral resources contain 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces as outlined in the Q1 2017 Technical Report. Existing mineral resources beyond current reserves and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the mine life. Lydian is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

