Suncor Energy and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Oil & Gas Space

On Wednesday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Suncor Energy Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.55 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.51 million shares. The stock ended at $39.90, declining slightly by 0.13% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 2.36% in the last month, 17.60% over the previous three months, and 36.60% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.03% and 10.85%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Suncor Energy, which operates as an integrated energy company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.58.

On June 07th, 2018, Suncor Energy announced that with the completion of major planned turnaround activities and strong production from growth projects, Q2 production to date averaged approximately 636,000 barrels per day (bbls/d), reflecting the significant planned turnarounds in the quarter, and exited May at approximately 800,000 bbls/d.

Viper Energy Partners

Midland, Texas-based Viper Energy Partners L.P.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.71% higher at $30.88 with a total trading volume of 443,220 shares. The Company's shares have surged 34.03% over the previous three months and 99.61% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.98% and 29.72%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America, have an RSI of 59.10.

On June 04th, 2018, research firm Stifel downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. The research firm also revised downwards its previous target price from $33 a share to $32 a share.



WildHorse Resource Development

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Houston, Texas headquarteredWildHorse Resource Development Corp. rose 2.47%, ending the day at $25.77. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.96 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.33 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 43.25% in the previous three months and 121.20% over the past year. The stock is trading 37.89% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources, have an RSI of 50.54.

On June 20th, 2018, research firm Seaport Global Securities initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $37 per share.

Zion Oil & Gas

Dallas, Texas-based Zion Oil & Gas Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.70% higher at $4.19. A total volume of 1.00 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 835,810 shares. The stock has gained 16.07% in the last month, 5.81% over the previous three months, and 33.44% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 11.06% above their 50-day moving average and 28.10% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel, have an RSI of 66.32.

