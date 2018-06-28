Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Harmony Gold Mining and Three Other Gold Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: GG, HL, and IAG

Featured today on WallStEquities.com is the Gold industry, which comprises companies that are engaged in the exploration and production of gold from mines. These companies are generally structured as corporations and have profits that are positively correlated with the price of gold. Under observation this morning are the following fours stocks: Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG), Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMY), Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL), and IAMGold Corp. (NYSE: IAG).

Goldcorp

On Wednesday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Goldcorp Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.83 million shares. The stock ended at $13.27, declining 1.26% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 1.08%. Furthermore, shares of Goldcorp, which acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the US, Mexico, and Central and South America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.22.

On June 13th, 2018, Goldcorp announced that it will release its Q2 2018 results after market close on July 25th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on July 26th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. PT. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.

Harmony Gold Mining

Randfontein, South Africa-based Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd.'s stock finished yesterday's session flat at $1.55. A total volume of 4.72 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 4.30 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 13.75%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea, have an RSI of 32.91.

Hecla Mining

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho headquartered Hecla Mining Co. saw a decline of 3.81%, ending the day at $3.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.91 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 3.68 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 8.62% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Hecla Mining, which together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide, have an RSI of 29.67.

IAMGOLD

Toronto, Canada headquartered IAMGold Corp.'s shares ended the day 2.09% lower at $5.62 with a total trading volume of 2.32 million shares. The stock has gained 8.91% over the previous three months and 9.34% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 2.11% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of IAMGOLD, which explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa, have an RSI of 40.39.

On June 05th, 2018, IAMGOLD announced positive results from a pre-feasibility study for its Essakane Heap Leach Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The results, which outline an economically viable project, justify the commencement of a feasibility study to further optimize the project development design, secure long lead equipment, and improve project economics.

On June 07th, 2018, research firm Desjardins downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

