Canadian Metals Inc. Appointments Patsie Ducharme Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, June 28, 2018 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The “Corporation”) (CSE:CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patsie Ducharme CPA as Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer to replace Pierre Monet effective July 1, 2018.



Patsie Ducharme is a Certified Public Accountant with over 27 years of work experience, mainly spent in the manufacturing sector of pulp, paper, forestry and packaging. She has over 10 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer with the following private and public entities: Elopak Inc., Fibrek Inc. and Malette Industries Inc. Previously, she held various progressive financial positions for 12 years with Tembec Inc, which was also a public company. Ms. Ducharme is also a Board Member and Audit Committee Member of Kruger Specialty Papers Holding, representing Investissement Québec. In addition to her business mindset and extensive experience in manufacturing operations, she held lead roles in financing, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions. Throughout her career, Ms. Ducharme has actively and successfully participated in the development and execution of strategic plans that included many large construction projects and major capital expenditures. Canadian Metals will benefit from her financial knowledge linked to strategic development and execution in natural resource and commodity sectors.

“I am delighted to join the leadership team of Canadian Metals and look forward to adding value in delivering the company’s objectives, projects and growth initiatives.” - Patsie Ducharme CPA.

Stephane Leblanc, Chief Executive Officer Comments

“Patsie brings a strong background to our finance team from her experience at other companies where she was instrumental in providing the financial strategy and leadership to help the organizations get to the next level of growth. With Patsie, I’m confident we’ll be well positioned to meet our objectives concerning our capital planning as we accelerate growth and build a leadership position for our project moving forward. We’re excited to have her join the Canadian Metals team.”

In addition, the Company also announces the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 4,250,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share and are valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant. The Option grants are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The Company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy and controls significant interest in silicon and base metal assets throughout North America.

Our main activities are directed towards the development of Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec with fully permitted with the BEX and the certificate of authorization from the MDDELCC. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high‑purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon‑based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels, and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic, and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental, and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

