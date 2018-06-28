Midland Resumes Exploration Work on the Willbob Gold Project in the Labrador Trough

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2018 -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland“) (TSX-V:MD) is pleased to announce that exploration will resume shortly on its Willbob gold project (wholly owned by Midland), located close to the Kan project (Osisko Mining / Barrick Gold) at about 70 kilometers west of Kuujjuaq, Quebec. The Willbob project covers several tens of kilometers of stratigraphy and structures that are favorable for gold in the Labrador Trough. This first phase of exploration in 2018 will consist in a mechanical trenching and channeling program coupled with a prospection and geological mapping campaign that will last about a month.



Willbob - Project Location



Willbob - 2018 Mechanical Trenching Targets





Mechanical trenching and channeling will focus on the main gold showings found by prospection in 2017. The following grades were obtained on these showings in 2017 (grab samples): Wayne (250.1 g/t Au, 40.1 g/t Au, 32.7 g/t Au, 24.8 g/t Au and four additional samples with more than 1 g/t Au), Didgeridoo showing (1.37 g/t Au / 6.1 m in a single channel, 2.77 g/t Au, 2.35 g/t Au, 1.82 g/t Au in grab samples), Alias (72.7 g/t Au, 48.6 g/t Au, 19.95 g/t Au, and five additional samples with more than 1 g/t Au), SP (419 g/t Au, 38.3 g/t Au, 21.7 g/t Au) and the Lac H showing (1.75 g/t Au). Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported are not be representative of mineralized zones.

Prospection and geological mapping will target favorable shear structures and geological contexts that were identified in 2017. It will also focus on localizing the sources of strong lake sediment anomalies (gold and other metals) obtained during a high-density survey done by Midland last year.

Quality Control

Rock samples on the project are assayed by standard 30 gram fire-assaying with AA or gravimetric finish at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method. Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., IAMGold Corp., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC., Niobay Metals Inc. and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4569e2fe-2634-4501-98c8-e8c4914feadd

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8535cd2f-b80e-40bd-9ccf-379420c92d0c