Euromax Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2018 -- Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSX:EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 May 2018, were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held in London, UK on Thursday, June 28, 2018.



At the Meeting, each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company were duly elected and the number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at eight (8) in accordance with the Corporation’s Articles.

The results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Bill Abel 72,148,904 99.70% James Burke 72,150,570 99.70% Varshan Gokool 72,185,829 99.75% Martyn Konig 72,187,495 99.76% Tim Morgan-Wynne 72,182,495 99.75% Lou Naumovski 72,194,404 99.76% Raymond Threlkeld 72,185,829 99.75% Tzolo Voutov 72,158,570 99.72%

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

The Board & Management wishes to express its thanks to all shareholders for their support.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax is a minerals development company whose corporate strategy is centered on the development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, the company’s core copper development project located in Macedonia. Euromax, through its local subsidiaries, has been involved in the exploration and development of a number projects in south-eastern Europe since January 2011.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to results of operations and financial condition, capital spending, financing sources, commodity prices, mineral resources and property evaluation plans and programmes. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, ”intend”, ”believe”, ”anticipate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact:

Martyn Konig, Executive Chairman Varshan Gokool, President & CEO +44 (0) 20 3918 5160 +44 (0) 20 3918 5160 mkonig@euromaxresources.co.uk vgokool@euromaxresources.co.uk





