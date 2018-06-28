Pistol Bay Hires Dahrouge Geological Consulting for Confederation Lake

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2018 -- Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PST) (Frankfurt:OQS2) (OTC/Pink Sheet:SLTFF) (“Pistol Bay” or the “Company’) is pleased to give an update on Confederation Lake in Ontario.

Charles Desjardins, President and CEO of Pistol Bay, is pleased to inform shareholders that the company has retained Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to undertake a comprehensive review of current and historic exploration work of the Confederation Lake Project. Sustained exploration for base metals began at the Confederation Lake Project during the 1950s with over 560 drill holes completed to date, leading to the discovery of numerous VMS occurrences. A thorough review of current and historic exploration will provide for valuable guidance in expanding upon known mineralization, and testing both new and under explored targets.



This work will include:

Compilation of historical drilling,

Integration of current and historic drill results with the recently completed VTEM survey,

Identify relevant geological and geophysical characteristics of the known mineralization to guide future exploration and “discovery” oriented work,

Compilation of the drilling near known deposits (along-strike or at-depth) to assist in identifying new zones or extensions to known mineralization. This work could have potential to add tonnage of the Arrow Zone or other smaller, high-grade zones like Dixie-3, Dixie-10, Copperlode (Fredart) or Diamond-Willow, and

Sub-contract and manage a detailed interpretation of the airborne EM. Work would be to create 3D “plate” models of the EM to integrate with the 3D drill hole data.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Pistol Bay Mining Inc.

Pistol Bay Mining Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on zinc and base metal properties in North America. For additional information please visit the Company website at www.pistolbaymininginc.com or contact Charles Desjardins at pistolbaymining@gmail.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Pistol Bay Mining Inc.

"Charles Desjardins"

Charles Desjardins,

President and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary note:

This report contains forward looking statements. Resource estimates, unless specifically noted, are considered speculative. Any and all other resource or reserve estimates are historical in nature and should not be relied upon. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Cautionary Note to US investors: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission specifically prohibits the use of certain terms, such as "reserves" unless such figures are based upon actual production or formation tests and can be shown to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions.