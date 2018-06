Dalradian confirms distribution of annual financial reports

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA)/(AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") confirms that on the 22 May 2018, the Company distributed to shareholders of record a copy of the 2017 Annual Report that included the 2017 year-end financial statements and management discussion and analysis report. The distribution occurred prior to the shareholder meeting which was held on 22 June 2018. Copies of the Annual Report and additional meeting materials are available on the Company's website at http://www.dalradian.com/investor-centre/Shareholder-Meetings and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.

