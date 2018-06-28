Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Q2 2018 Earnings Release Date

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2018 -- Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AD) is pleased to announce that it will release earnings results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday, July 23, 2018. Alaris management will host a conference call at 5pm MST (7pm EST) the same day to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Corporation.



Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-475-5449 (or 1-213-660-0709) and entering the passcode 9096179. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please enter https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cwctxr8r in to your web browser and follow the prompts given. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay for a week. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406) and entering the passcode 9096179. The webcast will be archived for a year and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investor” section - “Presentations and Events”, on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

About Alaris

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies (“Private Company Partners”) in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners’ common equity position.

