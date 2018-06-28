Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, Canada / June 28, 2018 - Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE: CSQ) is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions were passed at the Company Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders, held on June 27th, 2018.

A total of 9,094,889 common shares (the "Shares"), representing 14.79% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting, which Shares were voted with respect to the following resolutions:

Election of Directors:

Nominee For Withheld David Vincent 99.23% 0.77% Mike Stark 99.23% 0.77% Gregory Hahn 99.23% 0.77% Frank Hogel 79.05% 20.95% Guy P. Dancosse 100% Nil

Appointment of Auditors:

For Withheld 90.48% 9.52%

Re-Approve Stock Option Plan:

For Against 99.77% 0.23%

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA and the improving gold price environment. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery(TM) royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mike Stark

