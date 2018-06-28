Premier Gold Announces the Results of its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders
THUNDER BAY, ON, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:PG) is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on June 27, 2018.
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 22, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Director
|
Vote type
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes
|
John Begeman
|
For
|
106,553,525
3,573,556
|
96.76%
3.24%
|
Ewan Downie
|
For
|
107,747,384
2,379,697
|
97.84%
2.16%
|
Claude Lemasson
|
For
|
106,717,445
3,409,636
|
96.90%
3.10%
|
Ron Little
|
For
|
106,822,201
3,304,880
|
97.00%
3.00%
|
Anthony Makuch
|
For
|
101,150,628
8,976,453
|
91.85%
8.15%
|
John Seaman
|
For
|
107,028,520
3,098,561
|
97.19%
2.81%
|
Michael Vitton
|
For
|
105,294,910
4,832,171
|
95.61%
4.39%
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders reappointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors.
The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
The statements made in this Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.
