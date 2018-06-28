Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Premier Gold Announces the Results of its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders

19:17 Uhr  |  CNW

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:PG) is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on June 27, 2018.

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 22, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows: 

Director

Vote type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

John Begeman

For
Withheld

106,553,525

3,573,556

96.76%

3.24%

Ewan Downie

For
Withheld

107,747,384

2,379,697

97.84%

2.16%

Claude Lemasson

For
Withheld

106,717,445

3,409,636

96.90%

3.10%

Ron Little

For
Withheld

106,822,201

3,304,880

97.00%

3.00%

Anthony Makuch

For
Withheld

101,150,628

8,976,453

91.85%

8.15%

John Seaman

For
Withheld

107,028,520

3,098,561

97.19%

2.81%

Michael Vitton

For
Withheld

105,294,910

4,832,171

95.61%

4.39%

 

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders reappointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The statements made in this Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.

SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Ltd.



Contact
Ewan Downie, President & CEO, Phone: 807-346-1390, Fax: 807-346-1381, E-mail: Info@premiergoldmines.com, Web Site: www.premiergoldmines.com
