Harvest Gold Announces the Appointment of Patrick Donnelly to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia / June 28, 2018 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick ("Pat") Donnelly to the Company's Board of Directors.

Harvest Gold's President and CEO Rick Mark states: "We are all very pleased to have a person of Pat's background and experience join the Harvest Board as an Independent Director. I first met Pat ten years ago when he was a Mining Analyst and I was running VMS Ventures. He was professional, thorough and really understood want it took to be successful in exploration endeavors. Since then, he has moved to the management side of the public company world and recently had a great run as President of First Mining Gold Corp. where he raised significant dollars, built an impressive Company and learned much about Gold and Silver exploration in Mexico. He is a perfect fit for us and I look forward to working with him."

Mr. Donnelly is currently the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Development for Trilogy Metals Inc. which is advancing its Upper Kobuk Minerals Projects in Alaska.

Prior to rejoining Trilogy, Mr. Donnelly was President of First Mining Gold Corp. for over three years. He was an original co-founder and responsible for leading the company's initial public offering and eventual listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He was also instrumental in negotiating and completing eight M&A transactions and played a key role in building the company from a market capitalization of CDN$30 million to CDN$600 million.

Mr. Donnelly has a broad range of experience in mineral exploration, capital markets, corporate development and investor relations. He began his career as a project geologist 25 years ago exploring for precious and base metals and diamonds in western and northern Canada. Subsequently, Mr. Donnelly worked for a Canadian securities firm as a base metals mining analyst. Between 2012 and 2014 Mr. Donnelly was the Vice-President of Corporate Communications for Trilogy Metals.

Mr. Donnelly holds a B.Sc. in Geology (Honors) from the University of British Columbia and a Masters of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold is a mineral exploration company presently advancing its Cerro Cascaron high grade gold/silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico, where an initial 3,000 m drill program is planned for 2018. It also holds three concessions in Suriname. Harvest Gold's Board of Directors and management team are experienced in successful exploration and have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

