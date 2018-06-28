Gentor Closes Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Gentor Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:GNT) announces that, further to its May 14, 2018 press release, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of Cdn$0.05 per Offered Share for gross proceeds of Cdn$400,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this financing for general corporate purposes. Mr. Arnold T. Kondrat (who is Chief Executive Officer, President and a director of the Company) purchased all of the Offered Shares.

The Offered Shares are subject to a four month "hold period" and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact: Arnold T. Kondrat, President and CEO, Toronto, Ontario, Tel: + 1 (416) 361-2510.