Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA) (NYSE:SA) (the “Company”) today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2018. A total of 36,966,958 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 62.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:



Fixing the number of directors at eight; Election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company; Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration; Approval of an increase in the shares reserved for issue under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan. Approval, by disinterested shareholders, of option grants to directors of the Company. Approval, by disinterested shareholders, of a proposed option grant to a new director.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage For A. Frederick Banfield 17,226,739 2,894,818 85.61 Rudi P. Fronk 19,912,686 208,871 98.96 Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien 19,901,882 219,675 98.91 Richard C. Kraus 19,912,106 209,451 98.96 Jay S. Layman 19,915,927 205,630 98.98 Clem Pelletier 19,905,029 216,528 98.92 John W. Sabine 19,903,215 218,342 98.91 Gary A. Sugar 19,813,472 308,085 98.47

A total of 16,845,401 shares were “non-votes” under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors or the approval of the stock option grants to directors.

All of the eight above-listed directors were elected to the Board.

Commenting on the AGM, Seabridge Chairman and CEO welcomed Clem Pelletier as a new director to the company. “Although Clem is new to the board, his involvement and knowledge of KSM is extensive. Clem acted as the lead environmental consultant to the Company starting in 2008 when we filed the initial KSM project description document with the regulators, and continued to shepherd KSM through the environmental assessment process through its successful completion in late 2014.”

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. The Company’s principal assets are the KSM property located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge’s mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company’s website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

