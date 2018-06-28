Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
MacDonald Mines Exploration Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

22:13 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:BMK) (the "Company" or “MacDonald Mines”) announces the results of its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majorities:

  • Shareholders fixed the number of directors at four (4);
  • The shareholders elected Tara Gilfillan, Quentin Yarie, Kevin Tanas and Gordon McKinnon to be duly elected as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company;
  • The shareholders approved a resolution to appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following executive appointments:

  • Tara Gilfillan as Chairperson of the Board
  • Quentin Yarie as Chief Executive Officer and President
  • Petra Decher as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

In addition, the following appointments were made to committees as outlined below:

  • Audit Committee – Tara Gilfillan (Chair), Kevin Tanas and Gordon McKinnon
  • Compensation Committee – Tara Gilfillan (Chair), Kevin Tanas and Gordon McKinnon

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario focused on gold exploration in Canada. The Company has built a portfolio of safe-jurisdiction, infrastructure-rich projects that demonstrate the greatest market potential for return. The Company is aggressively advancing its highly prospective Wawa-Holdsworth Gold Project.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com

For more information, please contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-4986, qyarie@macdonaldmines.com

or

Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-4986, mboiridy@macdonaldmines.com


