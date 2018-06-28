EnGold Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the next tranche of Company's previously announced brokered private placement (the "Financing") with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acting as agent, is expected to close by July 25th, 2018, subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

On May 17th, 2018, and upon completion of the first tranche of the Financing, the Company issued 2,429,667 Flow-Through Units at $0.30 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of $728,900.10, and 193,000 Common Units at $0.26 per Common Unit for gross proceeds of $50,180.00. For more information on the terms of the Financing, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 16, 2018, May 1, 2018 and May 17, 2018.

EnGold's drill program at its 100% owned Lac La Hache copper, gold, silver property is ongoing and is not expected to be delayed.

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

