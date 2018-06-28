Honey Badger Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TUF) (the "Company" or “Honey Badger”) announces the results of its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majorities:

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5);





The shareholders elected Tara Gilfillan, Quentin Yarie, Craig Scherba, Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan to be duly elected as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company;





The shareholders approved a resolution to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;





The shareholders approved a special resolution giving the Board of Directors authority to fix the number of directors; and





The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following executive appointments:

Tara Gilfillan as Chairperson of the Board

Quentin Yarie as Chief Executive Officer and President

Petra Decher as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

In addition, the following appointments were made to committees as outlined below:

Audit Committee – Tara Gilfillan (Chair), Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan

Compensation Committee – Tara Gilfillan (Chair), Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger Exploration is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

