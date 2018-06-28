Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Honey Badger Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

22:24 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TUF) (the "Company" or “Honey Badger”) announces the results of its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majorities:

  • Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5);

  • The shareholders elected Tara Gilfillan, Quentin Yarie, Craig Scherba, Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan to be duly elected as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company;

  • The shareholders approved a resolution to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

  • The shareholders approved a special resolution giving the Board of Directors authority to fix the number of directors; and

  • The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following executive appointments:

  • Tara Gilfillan as Chairperson of the Board
  • Quentin Yarie as Chief Executive Officer and President
  • Petra Decher as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

In addition, the following appointments were made to committees as outlined below:

  • Audit Committee – Tara Gilfillan (Chair), Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan
  • Compensation Committee – Tara Gilfillan (Chair), Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.
Honey Badger Exploration is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7029, qyarie@honeybadgerexp.com
or
Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7029, mboiridy@honeybadgerexp.com


