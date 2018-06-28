Aldershot Resources Announces Completion of Recapitalization, Strategic Investments From Canopy Rivers and Green Acre Capital And Formation of Advisory Committee

Daniel Pearlstein

Prior to joining Canopy Rivers as its Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development, Mr. Pearlstein was a Principal at Eight Capital and a top equity research analyst covering the global cannabis sector. At the time of his departure, he was the longest tenured analyst covering the sector and held the largest coverage universe. He was the only analyst publishing on the industry since inception of the MMPR (now the ACMPR) in April 2014, and is the author of 'The Value Case For Investing In The Cannabis Sector'.

