Kinross to announce Q2 financial results on August 1, 2018

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K) (NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after market close. On Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – (866) 393-4306; Conference ID: 1689433 Outside of Canada & US – +1 (734) 385-2616; Conference ID: 1689433
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – (855) 859-2056; Conference ID: 1689433 Outside of Canada & US – +1 (404) 537-3406; Conference ID: 1689433
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact Louie Diaz Director, Corporate Communications phone: 416-369-6469 louie.diaz@kinross.com
Investor Relations Contact Tom Elliott Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development phone: 416-365-3390 tom.elliott@kinross.com
