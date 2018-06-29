Anaconda Mining Responds to Maritime's Unit Offering

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") – (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX: ANXGF) announces today that it opposes the proposed private placement of Maritime Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MAE) ("Maritime"), which has now been increased to $1,500,000, through the issuance of a combination of units at a price of $0.10 per unit and flow-through units at a price of $0.12 per flow-through unit, as announced on June 22, 2018 (the "Private Placement"). Anaconda also wishes to clarify certain misrepresentations made by Maritime's management and board of directors concerning the data room information made available.

Maritime Private Placement

Anaconda continues to believe the Private Placement is a defensive tactic by Maritime's management and board of directors to thwart Anaconda's premium take-over bid (the "Offer") to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Maritime ("Maritime Shares") in exchange for consideration of 0.390 of a common share of Anaconda for each Maritime Share (the "Offer Consideration"). To date Maritime has failed to engage in a constructive dialogue with Anaconda and has provided no fundamental reason to repudiate Anaconda's Offer.

The completion of the highly dilutive Private Placement may compel Anaconda to withdraw or revise the Offer. The Company's Offer was based on the Maritime market capitalization and the Maritime Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of the Offer, and the resultant inflated share structure will cause Anaconda to reconsider the terms of the Offer.

The proposed Private Placement will have a substantial dilutive effect on the Maritime shareholders, and based on Maritime's own Information Circular filed on SEDAR on June 22, 2018, Maritime will need to raise additional funds within four months. Therefore, existing Maritime shareholders will incur dilution of over 23%, including warrants, of the current issued and outstanding Maritime Shares (on a partially diluted basis) from this Private Placement, and will presumably be diluted again in four months by an additional offering. It is probable, in the absence of Anaconda's Offer, that any subsequent offering by Maritime will be executed at terms below current market levels. Maritime shareholders should be aware that, based on Maritime management's recent track record, almost half of funds raised have been consumed by corporate general and administrative expenses.

Anaconda is committed to serving the best interests of its shareholders, employees, service providers and business partners. Accordingly, we will revisit the terms and conditions of our Offer in light of the proposed Private Placement by Maritime's management and board of directors.

Data Room

Anaconda also wishes to correct the misrepresentation by Maritime's management and board of directors that the data room provided by Anaconda for the purposes of due diligence was mostly public information and was incomplete. Anaconda has provided a detailed data room of both public and non-public information. The data room contains a significant amount of non-public information including detailed financial models and budgets, month-end reporting information for the Company's operations, mine and operating plans, Whittle Pit optimization data, block models and drill hole databases for all material deposits, and evidence of all key permits, including in-pit tailings deposition approvals.

In addition, on numerous occasions since the data room was opened, the Company has reached out to Maritime's management and financial advisor to review the contents of the data room and address any questions. Maritime's management and its financial advisor have declined the invitation to do so.

As Maritime management has not made any effort to interact with Anaconda regarding due diligence matters or follow-up on supposed missing information, it is highly unlikely that Maritime management has undertaken appropriate due diligence to assess the merits of the Offer to make an informed recommendation to Maritime shareholders. Maritime management would rather proceed with a below-market Private Placement and remain entrenched, as opposed to meaningfully engaging in a transaction which is accretive to its shareholders.

