Coro Announces Approval of Environmental Impact Declaration for Marimaca Phase 1 Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2018 -- Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX:COP) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Assessment Commission of Antofagasta, Chile has approved the Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) for the Marimaca Phase 1 Project.



Luis Tondo, President and CEO said: “I am pleased that within only 6 months of submitting the Environmental Impact Statement to the authorities it has already been approved. This demonstrates the professionalism and efficiency of the environmental authorities of Antofagasta when presented with a coherent and attractive development plan. Over the next few days we anticipate the granting of the Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA) which will allow allow us to consider the many value opportunities for developing Marimaca.”

Encouragingly, the Environmental Assessment Commission voted unanimously for the approval of the Marimaca Phase 1 Project DIA. With this approval, the Company expects that the Environmental Assessment Resolution (RCA) will be issued shortly. Once in place, the Company will commence processing the corresponding sectorial permits. Completion of this milestone will allow the Company to continue advancing in the development decision for the Marimaca Project.

The Company reiterates its commitment to current environmental regulations, our shareholders, authorities and the communities surrounding our project to contribute positively to the economic and social progress of the II Region of Chile.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

LUIS TONDO, PRESIDENT & CEO

For further information please contact of visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+1 (604) 682 5546 x 202 or +44 (0)7771 450 679 | nbias@coromining.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things the granting of an Environmental Quailification Resolution (RCA) for the Marimaca Project and the development of the Marimaca Project . Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Coro, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments, the occurrence of unexpected financial obligations, fluctuations in the price of commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets;; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and employee relations as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.