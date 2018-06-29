Uranium Participation Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

TSX Trading symbol: U

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Uranium Participation Corp. ("UPC") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 15, 2018 (the "Circular") for the 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of UPC. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul J. Bennett 79,872,078 99.41 475,241 0.59 Thomas Hayslett 80,179,984 99.79 167,335 0.21 Jeff Kennedy 64,158,226 79.85 16,189,093 20.15 Garth MacRae 79,577,767 99.04 769,552 0.96 Ganpat Mani 79,911,250 99.46 436,069 0.54 Dorothy Sanford 79,922,374 99.47 424,945 0.53

UPC is also pleased to report that all other items of business presented to its shareholders at the Meeting, each as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved, including:

(i) the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of UPC for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors, and



(ii) the ratification and confirmation of UPC's Amended & Restated By-Law No. 1.

UPC has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Uranium Participation Corporation

Uranium Participation Corp. is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U 3 O 8 ") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF 6 ") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about UPC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on UPC's website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

SOURCE Uranium Participation Corp.