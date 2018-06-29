Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Uranium Participation Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

00:18 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX Trading symbol: U

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Uranium Participation Corp. ("UPC") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 15, 2018 (the "Circular") for the 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of UPC. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul J. Bennett

79,872,078

99.41

475,241

0.59

Thomas Hayslett

80,179,984

99.79

167,335

0.21

Jeff Kennedy

64,158,226

79.85

16,189,093

20.15

Garth MacRae

79,577,767

99.04

769,552

0.96

Ganpat Mani

79,911,250

99.46

436,069

0.54

Dorothy Sanford

79,922,374

99.47

424,945

0.53

UPC is also pleased to report that all other items of business presented to its shareholders at the Meeting, each as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved, including:

(i)

the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of UPC for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors, and


(ii)

the ratification and confirmation of UPC's Amended & Restated By-Law No. 1.

UPC has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Uranium Participation Corporation
Uranium Participation Corp. is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U3O8") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF6") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price.  UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company.  Additional information about UPC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on UPC's website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

SOURCE Uranium Participation Corp.



Contact
David Cates, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 979-1991 Ext. 362; Mac McDonald, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 979-1991 Ext. 242
Uranium Participation Corp.

