Lydian Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 -- Lydian International Ltd. (TSX:LYD) (“Lydian” or “the Company”) is providing a summary of the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Canada.



Results of the Meeting

A summary of the voting results is as follows:

Total shares voted: 554,515,465 Total shares issued: 754,849,326 Total percentage of shares voted: 73.46%

Election of Directors



Each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company was elected as a director at the Meeting. Voting with respect to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot and the results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Gordon Wylie 529,374,997 97.61 12,951,484 2.39 João Carrêlo 529,603,636 97.65 12,722,845 2.35 Willan J. Abel 529,547,681 97.64 12,778,800 2.36 Timothy Read 529,616,171 97.66 12,710,310 2.34 Stephen J. Altmann 529,604,636 97.65 12,721,845 2.35 Josh Parrill 529,573,921 97.65 12,752,560 2.35 John Stubbs 529,616,171 97.66 12,710,310 2.34 Gillian Davidson 529,603,496 97.65 12,722,985 2.35

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company by shareholders pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. Results of the ballot are as follows:

Name of Auditors Vote For % Withheld Vote % Grant Thornton 552,284,919 99.60 2,230,546 0.40

Appointment of New Director

Further to the Company’s press release on June 18, 2018, following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Russell Ball to serve as a director of the Company, effective today. Mr. Ball will serve until the end of the next annual general meeting or until his successors are appointed.

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer focusing on construction and commissioning at its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project, located in south-central Armenia. Amulsar will be a large-scale, low-cost operation with production expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, with ramp-up continuing into 2019. Gold production is targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life. Open pit mining and conventional heap leach processing contribute to excellent scale and economic potential. Estimated mineral resources contain 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces as outlined in the Q1 2017 Technical Report. Existing mineral resources beyond current reserves and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the mine life. Lydian is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk

