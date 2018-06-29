Almaden Minerals Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2018 - Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden" or the "Company") (TSX:AMM) (NYSE American:AAU) is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2018.All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Number of Votes For Number of Votes Withheld Duane Poliquin 22,491,774 5,653,401 Morgan Poliquin 22,488,503 5,656,672 Gerald G. Carlson 22,482,774 5,662,401 John (Jack) McCleary 22,483,849 5,661,326 Elaine Ellingham 22,479,399 5,665,776 Mark T. Brown 22,496,374 5,648,801 William J. Worrall 22,497,649 5,647,526

A total of 28,145,175 common shares, representing 27.54% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the AGM.

Shareholders also voted 99.97% in favour of appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on the Company's website.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

