Kaizen Discovery announces election of directors at AGM

01:23 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) is pleased to report that the seven director nominees listed in Kaizen's management proxy circular, dated May 14, 2018, were re-elected as directors of the company by shareholders at Kaizen's Annual General and Special Meeting held today in Vancouver.

Kaizen's Board of Directors is comprised of David Boehm, Richard Cohen, Eric Finlayson, David Huberman, David Korbin, Terry Krepiakevich, and Ignacio Rosado.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available in the company's report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada.

More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information contact

Bill Trenaman
+1-604-669-6446
info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.kaizendiscovery.com


