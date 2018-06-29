Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Minco Silver Announces Annual General Meeting

01:34 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF; WKN:A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV OTCQX: MISVF; WKN: A0ESX5) has set its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for Friday August 24, 2018.  

Due to unforeseen delays in the Company's office relocation, the AGM  was delayed from being held within six months of its year end. The Company has requested an extension from the TSX to hold the Annual meeting on August 24, 2018. 

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp. is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects.  The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca

