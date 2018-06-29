Fjordland Exploration Reports on Annual General Meeting and Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, June 28, 2018 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland") is pleased to announce that four directors have been elected at the Company's annual general meeting held June 28, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Board includes returning directors Richard C. Atkinson, Victor A. Tanaka, G. Ross McDonald and Peter Krag-Hansen. The meeting approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a 10% rolling stock option plan at the meeting.
Stock Option Grants
The board of directors accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and reports the grant of 1,375,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.165 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Fjordland Exploration Inc.
Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Richard C. Atkinson"
Richard C. Atkinson, P.Eng. President & CEO
For further information, please call: FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. Richard C. Atkinson, President and CEO 1-604-805-3232 info@fjordlandex.com www.fjordlandex.com
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!