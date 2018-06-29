Fjordland Exploration Reports on Annual General Meeting and Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, June 28, 2018 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland") is pleased to announce that four directors have been elected at the Company's annual general meeting held June 28, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Board includes returning directors Richard C. Atkinson, Victor A. Tanaka, G. Ross McDonald and Peter Krag-Hansen. The meeting approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a 10% rolling stock option plan at the meeting.

Stock Option Grants

The board of directors accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and reports the grant of 1,375,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.165 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

