Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. Launches Shareholder Communications Initiative

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2018 -- Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (CSE:BOLT) (XFRA:NXFE) (OTCQB:PCRCF) (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”), a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt deposits, a key raw material input for the growing lithium-ion battery industry, today announced the launch of an expanded shareholder communications initiative designed to provide improved visibility into Pacific Rim Cobalt’s current and planned operations. The initiative was prompted by an increase in shareholder inquiries & the Company's desire for improved transparency for its stakeholders.



The program is comprehensive and includes further updates to the Company’s website & investor relations portal, consistent shareholder messaging in the form of video & blog posts, quarterly investor conference calls with Company management, and an active blog with articles provided by in-house contributors, as well as an expanded and comprehensive social media strategy. In order to execute on this program, the Company will seek to increase its shareholder communications with the launch of new features each month. In support of its shareholder relations initiative, the Company retained leading corporate communications firm, Midam Ventures, LLC. The firm acts at arm's length to the Company and is paid a monthly cash retainer.

To the knowledge of the Company, Midam Ventures, LLC and its principals do not own any of the Company's securities. Further, beyond those transactions disclosed on SEDI.ca, the Company has no knowledge of any directors trading the Company’s securities within the last 90 days. Since June 28, 2018, Midam Ventures LLC has arranged for dissemination of third party research articles to be published on valueinvestor.com independent from the Company, while allowing the Company to retain editorial control to ensure consistency across all articles and to ensure that all published material was derived from information in the public domain such as the Company's website and public filings found on www.sedar.com.

Furthermore, the Company has engaged Aaron Wong to provide investor relations services pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement dated June 28, 2018. Mr. Wong currently holds 17,000 shares of the Company and has no other direct or indirect interests in the Company.

The Company believes any current share volatility may be related to the Company’s recent press releases announcing the undertaking of a processing options study (Feb. 26); advancement of its 2018 work program (March 28); commencement of a drill program (April 25); and commencement of a topographical study (June 11); commencement of its drill program (June 26); as well as news of the company being listed on the OTCQB, rather than any quantifiable impact from articles & efforts undertaken by Midam Ventures LLC.



Additionally, the Company, subject to regulatory approval, has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable laws. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed issuers.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt (CSE:BOLT) (FRANKFURT:NXFE) (OTCQB:PCRCF)

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company currently focused on the development of cobalt projects within Indonesia. Its Cyclops project encompasses cobalt and nickel mineralization as well as excellent infrastructure for year-round development activities. The Company believes cobalt will be the next dominant investment trend related to the critical components of lithium-ion batteries. Cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. Pacific Rim Cobalt believes that the quality of our assets and our proximity to markets give us the opportunity to be a leader in the cobalt development space. For more information, visit: www.pacificrimcobalt.com.

CONTACT

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

rsundher@pacificrimcobalt.com

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director

(604) 922-8272

steve@vanrycap.com

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

sean@theparmargroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Pacific Rim Cobalt’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Pacific Rim Cobalt operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Pacific Rim Cobalt has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Pacific Rim Cobalt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Pacific Rim Cobalt does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company herein.