Sienna Commences Extended Sampling Program on Cobalt, Nickel, and Copper Slättberg Project in Sweden

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2018) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) ("Sienna") is pleased to announce that an extended sampling and geophysical program on the Slättberg nickel-copper cobalt project in Sweden has commenced. Samples of stream sediments, soil and glacial till will be collected in areas where magnetic anomalies have been identified. These magnetic anomalies occur in areas where the highest historic stream sediment cobalt and nickel anomalies occur. The historic data was collected during 1970's era sampling programs, but were never followed up on. The focus of the ongoing programs is to identify additional high priority drill targets for the Project.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna states, "We are pleased to commence this next phase of the program. We are working on areas that historically showed some of the highest anomalies on the property and we look forward to using this data to refine the next phase of drilling."

About Sienna Resources Inc.:

The Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project consists of three adjacent exploration permits comprising approximately 12,733 contiguous acres.

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting cobalt-nickel-copper rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The Project contains drill defined massive sulphide mineralization that extends to ~100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The Project is accessible year round, with nearby rail, power and 5 smelters in the Nordic region. At least 16 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800's.

Mineralization at Slättberg is hosted by 1.8-1.9 Ga (Svecofennian) supracrustal rocks (metavolcanics and metasediments) located along the southwestern flank of a large gabbroic intrusive complex. The historic mines are positioned along an east-west trend of massive sulfide occurrences developed in and around a similarly oriented body of "leptite". This is a local term used to describe rhyolitic/felsic tuffaceous rocks commonly associated with sulfide mineralization in Bergslagen. Mafic and ultramafic rocks also occur in and around the mine workings.

Sweden is at the forefront of an exploration and development boom in the mining industry. The country's favorable business environment includes a low corporate income tax rate, a proactive geological survey, and broad public support for export-led resource extraction. Sweden has a long history of mining, and is host to some of Europe's largest active mines.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

